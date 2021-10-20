Conor McGregor: MMA fighter accused of unprovoked attack by Italian DJ

(CNN) An Italian DJ claims he suffered a number of injuries following an alleged altercation with MMA fighter Conor McGregor.

Francesco Facchinetti said McGregor launched an unprovoked attack at the St. Regis Hotel in Rome on Saturday, leaving him with injuries to his face and neck.

On Tuesday Facchinetti told CNN he decided to press charges against McGregor "because the world needs to know the fact that he is dangerous."

Facchinetti posted an image of the crime report about the incident on his Instagram feed.

Conor McGregor pictured in July 2021.

The Carabinieri police in Mariano Comasco, Como province, confirmed to CNN that Facchinetti and his lawyer formally pressed charges Tuesday.

