Floods and landslides kill at least 150 in India and Nepal

(CNN) Record-breaking rains and heavy flooding have killed at least 150 people in India and Nepal over the past few days, according to disaster management officials.

According to Nepal's Home Ministry, 77 people died this week from floods and landslides, after heavy rainfall that began on Monday. Some 22 people were injured, and 26 are missing.

The flooding mainly took place in regions across Western Nepal, close to the neighboring northern Indian state of Uttarakhand.

At least 46 people have died in Uttarakhand and 27 bodies were recovered in the southern Indian state of Kerala, according to officials from both states.

Both states began receiving heavy rainfall over the weekend, resulting in landslides, bridges and houses collapsing, and rivers overflowing. Aerial footage of the affected areas showed villages partially submerged by floodwaters.

