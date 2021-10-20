Dozens killed in India after heavy flooding and record rainfall

(CNN) Record-breaking rains and heavy flooding have killed at least 73 people in India this week, according to disaster management officials.

At least 46 people have died in the northern state of Uttarakhand and 27 bodies were recovered in the southern state of Kerala, according to officials from both states.

Uttarakhand began receiving heavy rainfall over the weekend, with rain continuing until Wednesday, causing lakes and rivers to overflow, a bridge to collapse, and services to shut down.

Aerial footage of the affected areas showed engorged rivers and villages partially submerged by floodwaters.

"There is huge loss due to the floods ... the crops have been destroyed," the state's chief minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami told Reuters partner ANI after surveying the damage late on Tuesday.

