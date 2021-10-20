Keep your brain sharp by finding your sleep 'sweet spot,' study says

(CNN) You know the story of Goldilocks and the three bears, right? Papa Bear's bed was too hard and Mama Bear's bed too soft, but Baby Bear found Goldilock's bed to be "just right."

That fable could apply to sleep duration in people as they age as well. Just like Baby Bear, older people who sleep "just right" -- getting roughly six to eight hours of quality shut-eye most nights -- appear to delay cognitive decline and keep their brains sharp, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Brain.

"Our study suggests that there is a middle range, or 'sweet spot,' for total sleep time where cognitive performance was stable over time," said study coauthor Dr. Brendan Lucey in a statement. Lucey is an associate professor of neurology and section head of the Washington University Sleep Medicine Center in St. Louis.

The study monitored the sleep of 100 older adults who were tested for cognitive decline and evidence of early Alzheimer's disease and found that only those who slept six to eight hours retained brain function.

The quality of rest you get every night is just as important as the number of hours slept.

If a person slept fewer than five and a half hours, their cognitive performance suffered, even after controlling for factors like age, sex and Alzheimer's pathology. That applied to people on the other end of the sleep spectrum as well. If they slept more than about seven and a half hours, cognition declined.

