(CNN) Manager Steve Bruce has left Newcastle United by mutual consent just 13 days after the Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of the Premier League club.

The 60-year-old leaves the club after more than two years in charge in which he led the team to a 13th and 12th placed finish in the league.

His position had come under scrutiny even before the club takeover, with fans frustrated by an uninspiring start to the new season.

"I am grateful to everyone connected with Newcastle United for the opportunity to manage this unique football club," Bruce said in a statement on Wednesday.

