Taliban wins backing for aid at Moscow talks, with regional powers saying US and allies should pay

(CNN) Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers won backing from 10 regional powers at talks in Moscow on Wednesday for the idea of a United Nations donor conference to help the country stave off economic collapse and a humanitarian catastrophe.

Russia, China, Pakistan, India, Iran and five formerly Soviet Central Asian states joined the Taliban in calling for the UN to convene such a conference as soon as possible to help rebuild the country.

They said it should take place "with the understanding, of course, that the main burden...should be borne by the forces whose military contingents have been present in this country over the past 20 years."

That was a pointed reference to the United States and its allies, who invaded Afghanistan after the September 11, 2001 attacks and whose abrupt withdrawal paved the way for the Islamist Taliban to seize back control of the country in August.

Washington chose not to attend the talks, citing technical reasons, but has said it may join future rounds.