Save your leftovers and save the earth at the same time: Stasher’s whole line of silicone baggies are on sale right now. Snag some great deals on half-gallon, sandwich and snack-size bags — all currently 20% off. Each Stasher bag is nontoxic (no BPA, latex or PVC either) and can be used in the microwave for reheating, the freezer for medium-term storage and even in boiling water for a little sous-vide action. And yes, they’re dishwasher safe!

Sure, it’s a little pricey to get going, but you’ll save over time without having to constantly top up on not-eco-friendly disposable bags. And now’s the time to get going, with bundles part of the discount, too. If you’re new to reusable bags, you might want to opt for the starter kit, which includes bags that hold cut fruit, sandwiches and more. You can also buy the bags on a one-off basis if you want to expand your existing collection.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the line’s sale — shop them below.

Starter Kit Family Pack ($163.99, originally $204.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Starter Kit Family Pack

Get a bag to cover all your bases with this family kit featuring 13 handy Stashers, including one half gallon, two stand-up mids, two stand-up minis, two sandwich bags, two snack bags, two pocket bags and one stand-up mega bag.

Pocket Trio ($17.59, originally $21.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Pocket Trio

Perfect for holding some 2 p.m. cashews or a stash of mints, these pocket-size Stashers can stash right into your purse or office desk drawer.

Stand Up Trio ($45, originally $60; stasher.com)

Stasher Stand Up Trio

Save your soups, stocks and smoothies in these storage bags designed to stand up. Three sizes, from mini to mega, hold everything from single servings to just under a gallon.

Snack Six-pack ($44.79, originally $55.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Snack Six-pack

Perfect for purses or lunch sacks, these hold a handful of whatever snack you rely on to get you through the rest of your day. They’re also handy for the lip balms that always wind up at the bottom of your tote, or as a colorful, easy-to-see spot for keys or masks.

Sandwich Five-Pack ($48.79, originally $60.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Sandwich Five-Pack

If you’re trying to get a houseful out the door with packed lunches in the morning, these color-coded sandwich bags are the perfect way to stay organized.

Go Bag Duo ($29.59, originally $36.99; stasher.com)

Stasher Go Bag Duo

I broke out this durable bag this summer in Sicily to store some truly beautiful cherries. They survived road trips and beach trips intact and uncrushed, making it a handy essential for traveling.

