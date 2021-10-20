CNN —

Solo Stove just turned the heat up a notch on its bestselling fire pits with its latest launch. All three smokeless stoves — the Yukon, Bonfire and Ranger — are now available in five new colorways, which marks the first time the brand has offered a color coating on any of its products.

Solo Stove Ranger + Stand in Ash, Sand, Clay, Soil or Water ($294.99, originally $349.99; solostove.com )

Solo Stove Bonfire + Stand in Ash, Sand, Clay, Soil or Water ($349.99, originally $439.99; solostove.com )

Solo Stove Yukon + Stand in Ash, Sand, Clay, Soil or Water ($564.99, originally $709.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Ranger

The new Elemental Color Series features five different color options, all inspired by Earth’s natural elements. You can choose from Ash, a smokey charcoal hue; Sand, a lighter gray-beige; Clay, a terracotta-red; Soil, a darker gray-brown and Water, a deep, dark blue. These color options are perfect if you’re looking to match your stove with any outdoor decor and help the stove blend into your yard more organically.

The best part? You can currently get these new colorways on sale when you bundle your stove with a stand. Prices start at $284.99 for the Ranger, Solo Stove’s smallest fire pit — that’s $65 off the original stove and stand price.

With the holidays just around the corner, and several stove models not shipping until the end of November at the earliest, we suggest snagging your favorite color now before it’s out of stock. Whether you choose to gift it or keep it is up to you.