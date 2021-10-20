Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.
Yes, it’s already time to start checking everyone off your holiday shopping list again. And this year, thanks to a deteriorated global supply chain, you’re going to want to add presents to your cart as soon as possible to avoid shipping delays.
To help you find the best gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up 23 of our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. So whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Gifts for Dad
Sondiko Butane Torch ($20.99; amazon.com)
For all his grilling adventures, get Dad this handheld butane torch so he can add a little fiery flair to anything from a rack of ribs to a crème brûlée.
Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)
If you want to give him a gift he’ll put to good use, there’s nothing better than Tushy’s bidet attachment. It’s simple to install and use, plus it’s adjustable so he can get a perfect clean every time.
Apple AirPods 3rd Generation ($174.99; amazon.com)
Apple’s brand new AirPods are here. Sure to be one of the most popular gifts this year, be sure to snag your upgraded buds before they’re gone. The new headphones from Apple bring upgrades from the second-generation AirPods, while still undercutting the pricey AirPods Pro.
Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)
Whether your dad is always on the go or always working at his desk, make sure he stays hydrated with this Yeti Rambler water bottle. Featuring dual-wall vacuum insulation, his water will stay ice cold all day. This bottle was our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, and you can even customize it so it’s extra special for your dad.
Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)
The perfect gift for the forgetful Dad, Apple AirTags allow you to find anything you’ve lost with surprising accuracy. Attach one to your keys, wallet, laptop, TV remote or anything else he’s prone to losing. Just be sure to stock up on accessories too, because AirTags don’t come with any way to attach onto items.
Knock Knock What I Love About Dad Fill in the Love Book ($11.15; amazon.com)
If you’re looking for a personalized, heartfelt gift, this one will have your dad in tears in no time. This fill-in-the-blank book lets you write about why your dad is so great in your own words.
Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)
If you can’t tug at his heartstrings but you still want your dad to cry this holiday season, try giving him this hot sauce from Truff. Made from chili peppers, agave nectar and black truffle, this sauce is equal parts complex, spicy and delicious.
Gifts for husband
Solo Stove Yukon ($469.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)
If your hubby wants to spend more time in the backyard, this fire pit from Solo Stove is a must-have. Plus, it burns super clean, so there’s nearly no smoke, and comes in multiple sizes to fit any backyard or adventure. If you’re still on the fence, check out our full review.
Carhartt Relaxed Fit Washed Duck Sherpa-Lined Utility Jacket (starting at $129.99; carhartt.com)
This durable jacket from Carhartt not only keeps you warm with its heavyweight cotton duck material, but it also features six pockets so you can keep everything you need with you.
Shaker & Spoon Cocktail 3-Month Subscription ($135; shakerandspoon.com)
If your husband likes to enjoy a tasty cocktail, he’ll love this subscription from Shaker & Spoon. Each month he’ll get a box featuring all the ingredients (minus the alcohol) and directions to make interesting, complex and delicious themed cocktails.
GCI Outdoor Kickback Rocker Chair ($65; rei.com)
Whether it’s in the backyard, at the park or around the campfire, this portable rocking chair will let him relax in luxury.
Cariuma Oca High ($129; cariuma.com)
If your man is in desperate need of some new sneakers, check out these high-tops from Cariuma, which plants two trees for every pair of shoes you buy.
Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug ($24.95; hydroflask.com)
Whether he’s working from home or back at the office, this insulated mug from Hydro Flask will never leave his side.
Gifts for boyfriend
Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($23.50; amazon.com)
There’s nothing like having a pot of cold brew ready in the fridge, so make it easy on him with this beautiful cold brew coffee maker from Hario. The winner of our best cold brew coffee pots of 2021, it’s easy to use, brews delicious coffee and is one of the cheapest ones we tested.
Baboon to the Moon Go-Bag Mini ($139; baboontothemoon.com)
If your boyfriend is ready to travel again, check out this fun bag from Baboon to the Moon. Featuring a ballistic shell material that’s water- and rip-proof, this small duffel is TSA-approved as a personal item and even has convertible backpack straps so he can keep his hands free while carrying it around.
Blundstone Original 500 Chelsea Boots ($189.95; rei.com)
We all know boyfriends don’t always have the best fashion sense. Spruce up his closet a bit with these timeless Blundstone Chelsea boots.
Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket ($199; rei.com)
Keep him warm this winter with this incredibly versatile, packable puffy jacket from Patagonia. Featuring synthetic insulation and built from recycled materials, this will be his go-to jacket for years to come.
Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator ($24.99; yeti.com)
It’s football season, and if he’s spending countless hours on the couch with a beer in his hand, this can insulator from Yeti is an essential for Sundays. Plus, you can even customize this insulator for a more personal touch.
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe ($97.50, originally $130; gravityblankets.com)
Some guys need to be reminded to treat themselves every now and then, so this holiday season make sure he gets enough rest and relaxation with this weighted fleece robe from Gravity Blankets.
Gifts for grandfather
Rastelli’s Faroe Island Salmon Filets, 4-Pack ($35; rastellis.com)
There’s nothing quite like a delicious home-cooked meal, so whether your grandpa is a top-notch home chef or you want to cook for him this year, try out these salmon filets from the meat delivery service Rastelli’s. We tried it ourselves and it was legitimately some of the best salmon we’ve ever tasted.
Original Casper Pillow ($65; casper.com)
A good night’s sleep is a priceless present, so this year help out your grandfather and get him the incredibly comfortable Casper pillow. Built with a fluffy and supportive filling and a breathable weave to keep him cool, he’ll never go back to a plain old pillow again.
Atlas Coffee Club 3-Month Subscription ($60; atlastcoffeeclub.com)
Take your grandpa on a world tour through coffee with this subscription from Atlas Coffee Club. Each month he’ll get a bag of beans from a different country around the world, along with a card that includes tasting notes, brewing instructions and even some coffee history of the country the beans come from.
Cool Stones Whiskey Stones Gift Set ($24.99; amazon.com)
Whiskey stones are always a safe bet around the holidays, and this set comes with two gorgeous glasses, eight stones, tongs, two coasters and a pouch, all kept neatly in an elegant wooden box.
Ugg Ascot Leather Slipper (starting at $110; nordstrom.com)
Keep his feet comfy and cozy with these fluffy wool slippers from Ugg. Plus, with a leather exterior and rubber sole, these slippers can be worn by him in the morning when he gets the mail.