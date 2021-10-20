CNN —

It’s the spookiest season of all! Thanks to lockdowns, last Halloween was a bit of a disappointment. Now that we seem to be turning a corner in the fight against Covid-19, Canadian kids (and their parents) can finally enjoy trick or treating again.

So stock up on candy, pick out your costume, decorate your yard and get ready to celebrate Halloween this year! We’ve gathered together a selection of ghastly decorations, costumes, party supplies and sweet treats to help you throw a spooktacular get-together. Don’t worry, with fast shipping available for Amazon Prime members, you haven’t waited too long to scare the neighbours!

Halloween decorations

WBHome 6-Foot Inflatable Halloween Pumpkin Combo ($65.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon WBHome 6-Foot Inflatable Halloween Pumpkin Combo

Dress up your front porch or lawn with this stack of three inflatable pumpkins. Measuring 6 feet tall, it will make an impression on all your guests. The package includes a powerful air blower to inflate and tethers to keep the decoration in place.

Hanging Witch Hat with Battery Operated String Lights ($42.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hanging Witch Hat with Battery Operated String Lights

This set of eight colourful witch hats gives a quirky flair to the outside of your home. Embellished with spiders and webs, this decoration is battery-powered and features rainproof hanging lights suitable for most weather conditions.

Halloween Hanging Witch Decoration ($47.93; amazon.ca)

Amazon Halloween Hanging Witch Decoration

Easy to store for next year, this witch unfolds to hang outside your home and frighten away any visitors. Fix the posable arms in a creepy position and then watch as the witch’s eyes light up as she lets out a blood-curdling scream.

Halloween Decorations Outdoor Indoor, 37 pieces($19.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Halloween Decorations Outdoor Indoor, 37 pieces

This budget-friendly bumper pack includes trick or treat banners, a black spider web, a door hanger and plastic spiders. The string of lights includes a flashing mode and is bendable to wrap around trees, pillars and stairs.

Apsung Halloween Spider Web with Giant Scary Hairy Spider Decorations ($28.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Apsung Halloween Spider Web with Giant Scary Hairy Spider Decorations

Go big with this huge 60-inch spider decoration that comes with a stretchable web to decorate outside. Fold the posable legs in any direction and attach the mini spiders to complete the look.

Halloween party supplies

GWHOLE Pack of 72 Halloween Trick or Treat Bags ($15.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon GWHOLE Pack of 72 Halloween Trick or Treat Bags

Make your trick or treat visitors feel extra special with these cute goody bags you can fill with candies or small treats ahead of time and then give out at the door or during a party. Comes complete with three different designs.

Halloween Theme Balloons ($12.59; amazon.ca)

Amazon Halloween Theme Balloons

Get your home looking spooky this Halloween with this balloon theme pack. It includes 24 balloons, a “Happy Halloween” banner and cupcake toppers featuring scary characters like ghosts, skeletons and vampires.

Creative Converting Fun Halloween Dinnerware Party Bundle ($21.24; amazon.ca)

Amazon Creative Converting Fun Halloween Dinnerware Party Bundle

Skip doing the dishes and save yourself a chore by choosing disposable plates for your kids’ Halloween party this year. Stock up on these Halloween napkins and plates set for kids featuring cute cats, ghosts and monsters.

Teebay Halloween Pumpkin Lantern ($16.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Teebay Halloween Pumpkin Lanter

This pumpkin lantern is made from plastic and plexiglass, so it’s safe for kids and will not shatter. Hang it in the window to let trick or treaters know your home is open for candy. Or why not buy a few and create a spooky vignette?

Hemoton Pumpkin Shaped Divided Serving Dishes ($30.49; amazon.ca)

Amazon Hemoton Pumpkin Shaped Divided Serving Dishes

Elevate whatever snack you have created in this pumpkin-shaped serving dish, or use for candies, fruit or hors d’oeuvre at your party. Pop the lid on to show off the pumpkin stalk and keep snacks fresh.

Halloween costumes

Unicorn Inflatable Costume ($59.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Unicorn Inflatable Costume

This memorable and adorable costume will ensure your kids can find you around the neighbourhood. Waterproof and windproof, it’s inflatable and suitable for all weathers. Simply inflate with an air pump in seconds.

Dog Lion Mane Wig ($19.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Dog Lion Mane Wig

The whole family can get in on the fun of dressing up this Halloween, including your pooch, thanks to this fun pet wig that makes your dog look like a lion. The fully lined material won’t irritate your pet and is soft and comfortable against their body. There is also a smaller option available for your cat to wear.

Halloween Costume Wizard Cape Witch Cloak ($18.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Halloween Costume Wizard Cape Witch Cloak

Keep it simple with this budget-conscious witch or wizard costume featuring a hat, cape and a pumpkin basket for treats. Suitable for boys or girls, it makes a great extra outfit for multiple parties or for dressing up at home.

Rubies Costume Buddy the Elf (starting at $55.89; amazon.ca)

Amazon Rubies Costume Buddy the Elf

Start counting down the days until Christmas with this Buddy the Elf costume that brings some whimsical comedy to your Halloween party. This officially licensed product looks great and comes in a range of sizes.

AmzBarley Unisex Astronaut Costume ($48.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon AmzBarley Unisex Astronaut Costume

Boys and girls alike can pretend they are heading for the stars with this unisex astronaut costume. The soft helmet is perfect for colder Halloween nights as it can fit under your kid’s coat hood and won’t irritate their skin.

Sweet treats

Maynards Assorted Fun Treats Halloween Candy ($7.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Maynards Assorted Fun Treats Halloween Candy

You can’t go wrong with mini bags of Swedish Fish and Fuzzy Peach candies to stuff your trick or treat baskets with. Each box comes with 45 packets to satisfy everyone’s sweet tooth.

Cadbury Assorted Fun Treats Halloween Chocolate ($6.97; amazon.ca)

Amazon Cadbury Assorted Fun Treats Halloween Chocolate

This bumper pack of mini chocolate bars, including Wunderbar and Mr. Big, always proves a favourite with Halloween visitors. Stock up so you don’t run out before the doorbell stops ringing.

Nestle Mini Halloween Chocolate & Candy Bars ($23.43: amazon.ca)

Amazon Nestle Mini Halloween Chocolate & Candy Bar

These Halloween-themed, individually wrapped chocolate bars, are shaped like vampires or witches. Plus, you can feel good about your purchase, as Nestlé Canada has raised more than $11.5 million in support of Kids Help Phone over the last 32 years.

Movies and books

’Halloween: Scary Halloween Stories for Kids’ ($9.20; amazon.ca)

Amazon 'Halloween: Scary Halloween Stories for Kids'

Get into the spirit of the season at bedtime with these scary stories for kids. This collection of short stories is the perfect length for bedtime and also features Halloween-themed jokes.

Halloween II: 30th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray ($11.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon Halloween II: 30th Anniversary Edition on Blu-ray

Own the classic movie sequel of ‘Halloween,’ starring Jamie Lee Curtis, with this special anniversary edition after you watch the original available to Prime members on Prime Video.

The Addams Family/Addams Family Values 2 Movie Collection ($10.99; amazon.ca)

Amazon The Addams Family/Addams Family Values 2 Movie Collection

Entertain the kids at your Halloween party with this hilarious Addams Family collection of both movies. Introduce your guests to the classic characters of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester and Wednesday.

’The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide’ ($37.66; amazon.ca)

Amazon 'The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Official Cookbook & Entertaining Guide'

This unique book inspired by Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” features a Halloween party menu including snacks, entrees and desserts to impress and terrify your guests!