You use your Apple Watch for just about everything. From keeping time and tracking workouts to taking calls and monitoring your blood oxygen level, the Apple Watch is a small but powerful wearable with loads of function. However, as with any personal accessory, you’ll want to style it to fit your personality and aesthetic. Enter watch bands.

Whether you’re opting for a sleeker look with a metal band or looking for a pick that will feel comfortable throughout your next HIIT training session, we’ve rounded up styles for everyone. Options from brands like Apple, Casetify, Nomad and Pela range in material as well, like leather, stainless steel, silicone and even 100% compostable bands. Whichever band you pick you can be sure you’re serving looks while also getting the most from your watch.

Best Apple Watch bands

Apple Sport Loop ($49; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Sport Loop

Made of a lightweight and durable nylon fabric, the Sport Loop slides easily onto your wrist and features a hook-and-loop fastener. It’s available in a whole host of colors so you can pick your favorite color combo.

Vine Watch Band ($35.95, originally $39.95; pelacase.com)

Pela Case Vine Watch Band

We checked out Pela’s watch bands in summer 2020 and were stoked about the sustainability and functionality the bands offer. The color options are muted cool tones, so they’ll add some color but nothing overpowering. Plus, the bands help to protect the earth since they’re made of Pela’s signature compostable Flaxstick.

Modal Silicone Watch Band, 3-Pack ($19.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Modal Silicone Watch Band

If you can’t decide what color band you want to get, this lower-priced three-pack of watch bands gives you a white, red and gray option. The silicone bands are soft to the touch and durable. They’re great for everyday wear and also for your workouts.

Genuine Leather Watch Band ($65; casetify.com)

Casetify Genuine Leather Watch Band

A more affordable leather option, Casetify’s genuine leather watch bands are available in a wide range of colors and can even be customized. Certain colors are made with Italian leather, while others are made with German leather.

Rose Gold Linked Apple Watch Band (38mm/40mm) ($40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Rose Gold Linked Apple Watch Band

A stainless steel band option, this pick from CaseMate pairs nicely with your rose gold Apple Watch. It includes two additional links to extend the watch sizes, though CaseMate recommends taking the band to a jeweler to add or remove links. It will fit wrists 160mm to 216mm.

Stainless Steel Watchband ($95; casetify.com)

Casetify Stainless Steel Watchband

Choose from five different metal finishes with this pick from Casetify, though we’re personally fans of the blue. It’s water- and sweat-resistant and comes with a metal link remover so you can easily adjust the size of the band.

Apple Watch Band Milanese Loop ($99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Watch Band Milanese Loop

The silver Apple Milanese Loop gives you the sleek aesthetic of a loop band that uses a magnet closure to fasten to your wrist. The mesh look is classy and chic. It’s also available in gold and graphite.

Best Apple Watch bands for working out

You use your Apple Watch to track your workouts, and you’ll want to pair it with a band that’s sweat-resistant, lightweight and, most importantly, comfortable. These soft plastic and nylon bands are super functional during training sessions while also being stylish and fun.

Apple Sport Band ($49; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Sport Band

Apple’s original sport band was designed with workouts in mind and is made of a high-performance fluoroelastomer. The band feels soft and smooth on the skin, so you’ll be comfortable throughout your sweat session. It also comes in a wide variety of colors so you can coordinate it with your personal style.

Custom Clear TPU Watch Band ($40; casetify.com)

Casetify Custom Clear TPU Watch Band

This budget-friendly pick from Casetify offers the brand’s regular (and super-cool) customization options. Choose from four different color options and add your name or initials for a personal touch. The material is also made with recycled PC plastic and printed with eco-friendly ink, so the plastic band is also sustainably made.

Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch ($39.99; lifeproof.com)

Lifeproof Eco-Friendly Band for Apple Watch

We’re stoked to see LifeProof add an eco-friendly watch band to its product lineup. It’s made of 99% ocean-plastic yarn. It’ll fit onto your wrist with a buckle closure and comes in seven different colors. The design features a wave pattern reminiscent of ocean waves that’s simple but fun.

Sport Band ($59.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Sport Band

This sleek band comes in five different colors, including new options like a hunter green, cool blue and beige tone. It’s great for both intense workouts and everyday wear. It’s 100% waterproof and offers interior ventilation channels for extra breathability.

Pelican Protector Band (38mm/40mm) ($40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Pelican Protector Band

Simple but stylish, this watch band was designed with durability in mind, so it’s perfect for any and all adventures. It’s made of a durable elastic and secures to your wrist with a G hook fastener.

OtterBox Apple Watch Band (42/44mm) ($29.95; otterbox.com)

Otterbox Otterbox Apple Watch Band

This band is made of a soft and durable silicone material for all-day comfort. It’s sweatproof to get you through workouts and comes in seven different colors ranging from a classic and sleek black to a bright and fun orange and blue.

Best leather Apple Watch bands

Even though you’re wearing a piece of technology, you can still use your watch bands to give off the look of a traditional watch. We like the classic style of a leather band, and picks from Apple, Casetify and Nomad give sophisticated looks while staying comfortable and functional.

Apple Leather Watch Loop (41mm) ($99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Leather Watch Loop

Handcrafted in Arzignano, Italy, this is Apple’s latest update to its leather band. The loop design creates a super-sleek aesthetic while being high quality, soft and comfortable. Choose from nine different leather tones for a polished look.

Next Hybrid Leather Sport Band ($12.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy NEXT Hybrid Leather Sport Band

This is a hybrid leather and silicone band for the classic look of leather but durability and feel of silicone. It’s comfortable for all-day wear and breathable for your workouts all at a price point that can’t be beat.

Signature Leather Band ($40; case-mate.com)

Case-Mate Signature Leather Band

A more affordable leather option, this pick is made from genuine, handcrafted leather and comes in a deep brown finish. The tonal stitching along the side pairs nicely and creates a super-sleek look.

Tory Burch Luggage Leather Watch Band ($115; nordstrom.com)

Tory Burch Tory Burch Luggage Leather Watch Band

Soft brown leather is paired with gold Tory Burch signature icons in this chic and classic band. It’s compatible for 38mm and 40mm watches and in the lower end of the price range for designer watch bands.

Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band ($52; casetify.com)

Casetify Saffiano Leather Initial Apple Watch Band

This is a customizable leather option with a lot of different color options. You choose your hardware, base and accent colors, then you can add your initials for a completely personalized band.

Modern Slim Band ($69.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Modern Slim Band

We’ve been wearing this band for a few months now and are big fans. It’s a classic look and makes your watch feel even more luxe. The best part of the Modern Slim Band is that you can coordinate the hardware of your watch strap to your Apple Watch for a clean look.

Traditional Band ($99.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Traditional Band

The traditional design of this band is what we think of when we think of standard watch bands. It’s the high-quality Horween leather Nomad uses for their products, and we love the contrast of a classic-style band with your high-tech smartwatch.

Best luxury Apple Watch bands

Pairing your Apple Watch with a luxury brand is an investment that’s well worth it. These bands will always be in style and only further elevate the look of your watch. While they might be toward the higher end of the price range, these picks are built to last.

Titanium Watch Band ($249.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Titanium Watch Band

Built from Grade 2 Titanium, this band from Nomad is ultra lightweight and designed for everyday wear. It also features a carbon coating to keep the band from getting scratched.

Tory Burch Apple Watch Band ($175; nordstrom.com)

Tory Burch Tory Burch Apple Watch Band

You’re getting two style options with this leather pick from Tory Burch. One side features a floral pattern, while the other is a solid green tone. Both sides feature the brand’s logo. This band is compatible with 38mm and 40mm Apple Watches.

Shell Cordovan Band ($149.95; nomadgoods.com)

Nomad Goods Shell Cordovan Band

The finish of this leather band is hand-glazed, giving the band a rich and glossy look. It’s certainly a step up from Nomad’s standard Horween leather straps. The band is designed to patina over time, so as you wear the band it’ll stay in shape and be totally unique.

Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Band ($650; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Smart Caviar Stainless Steel Band

The jewelry brand Lagos has created its take on a watch band for Apple with this pick that features its signature Caviar beading along the side. It fits the 42mm and 44mm watch sizes, and the band itself is 7.25 inches long.

Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour Band ($339; apple.com)

Apple Apple Watch Hermès Single Tour Band

Apple has paired up with Hermès to create stunning watch bands that are the ultimate luxe pick. This band is made of Barenia leather, and we like the bright orange choice for a burst of color.