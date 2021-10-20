At least 1 killed, 33 injured in gas explosion in northeast China

By Steven Jiang, CNN

Updated 11:39 PM ET, Wed October 20, 2021

Emergency services examine the debris from a gas explosion in Shenyang.
Beijing (CNN)At least one person was killed and 33 injured in a powerful explosion at a restaurant in the northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang on Thursday morning, according to local authorities.

The gas explosion took place in a mixed-use residential and commercial building, authorities said in a statement. All 33 injured have been sent to hospitals, the statement added.
Officials are still investigating the cause of the blast.
    Search and rescue efforts are ongoing with 25 fire trucks and 110 firefighters deployed to the site as of late Thursday morning, the local fire department said.
      The explosion tore the walls of a mixed-use residential and commercial building.
      Shenyang, home to more than 9 million people, is the capital of Liaoning province.
          In June, a gas explosion at a market in central China killed 25 people and injured more than 130.
          This is a developing story.