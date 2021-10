(CNN) Police in New Zealand leapt into action to attend the house of a 4-year-old boy -- to check if his toys were as cool as he said they were.

The force shared a clip of the exchange, which was "too cute not to share" to Facebook , where the call begins in the usual fashion, with the dispatcher asking what the nature of the emergency was.

"Police lady?... Can I tell you something?" a boy asks.

"I've got some toys for you," he tells the operator.

"You've got some toys for me?" she asks. "Come over and see them!" he adds.

