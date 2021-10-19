A ray gun-like device helps scientists see plants in a different light

(CNN) Scientists are aiming little ray gun-like devices, called leaf clips, at plants in an attempt to better understand biodiversity as environments respond to the climate crisis.

Not unlike the tricorder used to perform environment scans in "Star Trek," the nifty gadget is a type of spectroradiometer that helps record how plant leaves reflect light differently -- which actually reveals how genetically diverse one plant population is from another.

In a new study, a team of scientists used the leaf clip to record light reflected off plant leaves of two species of an evergreen shrub on different Alaskan mountains. The two plants were Dryas alaskensis and Dryas ajanensis. The populations of plants that the team analyzed on neighboring mountains were genetically different. This means that even though they are only separated by a few miles, the populations are genetically isolated because they aren't sharing pollen.

Understanding the genetic diversity of these plants, as well as their need for conservation, fits into the broader goal of protecting Earth's natural biodiversity.

The Dryas plant populations on neighboring mountains were genetically distinct from one another.

The study published Tuesday in the journal New Phytologist.

Read More