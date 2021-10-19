October night skies bring full moon and meteor shower

(CNN) October's full moon, the hunter's moon, and the Orionid meteor shower are on this week's celestial forecast, but you might only be able to catch one of them.

The hunter's moon will be fullest at 10:58 a.m. ET on October 20, and 99% full during the evenings of October 19 and 20, according to EarthSky . The full moon coincides with the peak of the Orionid meteor shower on the morning of October 21.

Because the best viewing conditions for meteor showers are dark skies, the full moon will significantly reduce the visibility of the meteor shower -- by about 75%, according to American Meteor Society adviser Robert Lunsford.

The Orionids meteor shower is seen over the Songhua River in Daqing City, Heilongjiang Province, China, Oct. 22, 2020.

"During a normal year, we'd certainly be focused on the Orionids," Lunsford said.

Debris from Halley's Comet creates the Orionid shower, and meteors radiate from the constellation Orion the Hunter, which is how the event gets its name, according to EarthSky . The showers can produce up to 20 meteors per hour, and Orionids are known for their speed and brightness.