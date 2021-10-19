University of Kentucky student dies after being found unresponsive at fraternity, university police say

(CNN) University of Kentucky Police is investigating the death of a student who was found unresponsive at a fraternity Monday, according to a statement from UK Police Chief Joe Monroe.

University police were dispatched "at approximately 6:22 p.m. Monday evening regarding reports of an unresponsive student," said Monroe.

Attempts to revive the male student "were unsuccessful and he was pronounced as deceased early yesterday evening," said the chief. The identity of the student has not been released.

