University of North Carolina can continue to consider race as a factor in admissions process, judge rules

(CNN) A federal judge ruled Monday that the University of North Carolina did not discriminate against applicants who were White and Asian-American during the university's undergraduate admissions process, according to court documents.

The ruling comes following a lawsuit filed in 2014 by the group Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA) , which argued UNC used race in its admissions process and that it intentionally discriminated against certain members based on race and other factors.

In the lawsuit, the group accused UNC of "employing racial preferences in undergraduate admissions where there are available race-neutral alternatives capable of achieving student body diversity," and "employing an undergraduate admissions policy that uses race as a factor in admissions."

In Monday's ruling, Judge Loretta Biggs said UNC didn't discriminate and said the university could continue to use race as a factor in its undergraduate admission process.

"UNC has met its burden of demonstrating with clarity that its undergraduate admissions program withstands strict scrutiny and is therefore constitutionally permissible," Biggs wrote, adding that the university "engages in a highly individualized, holistic admissions program."

Read More