New York City to remove Thomas Jefferson statue from legislative chamber by year's end

The Public Design Commission, which oversees New York City's collection of public art, voted 8-0 Monday to relocate the statue at the behest of members of the City Council's Black, Latino and Asian Caucus.

Councilmember Inez Barron told the commission Monday that the proposal to relocate the statue to a museum run by the New York Historical Society was the product of 20 years of effort by members of the Council.

A statute of Thomas Jefferson is seen on the left in New York City Council chambers as Mayor Bill de Blasio conducted business in the room.

The statue of Jefferson dates back to 1833, when it was crafted by Pierre-Jean David D'Angers. It has occupied the City Council chamber since 1915, according to the city.

Barron said a statue of Jefferson, an American founding father and slave owner , was inappropriate in a room where New Yorkers gathered to govern.

