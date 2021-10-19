1 injury reported after plane crash in Waller County, Texas

(CNN) A plane carrying 22 people crashed while taking off at Houston Executive Airport on Tuesday morning, officials said.

All passengers and crew were safely removed with one minor injury, Waller County Judge Trey Duhon reported via Facebook

"The information we have at this time indicates that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road, coming to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire," the judge said.

One person was reporting back pain, according to the post.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 "rolled through a fence and caught fire in a field" just after 10 a.m. while attempting to depart, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

