Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images Shipping containers in the Port of Los Angeles are stacked high on October 13. In pictures: Supply chain problems in the US

As the end-of-year holiday shopping rush approaches, the United States is dealing with a supply chain backlog.

Some 200,000 shipping containers were gridlocked Monday, October 18, off the coast of Los Angeles as pandemic-related disruptions continued to affect various supply chains, said Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

"We have about two weeks' worth of work sitting at anchor right now," Seroka told CNN. "The question right now is: How do we segment this cargo?"

As the Biden administration tries to ease shipping woes, the Port of Los Angeles has moved to 24/7 operations. That adjustment in operations should yield a 10% increase in container flow, Moody's Analytics estimates

Take a look at the backlog at ports around the country: