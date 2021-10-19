Shipping containers in the Port of Los Angeles are stacked high on October 13.
Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg/Getty Images

In pictures: Supply chain problems in the US

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Tue October 19, 2021

As the end-of-year holiday shopping rush approaches, the United States is dealing with a supply chain backlog.

Some 200,000 shipping containers were gridlocked Monday, October 18, off the coast of Los Angeles as pandemic-related disruptions continued to affect various supply chains, said Gene Seroka, the executive director of the Port of Los Angeles.

"We have about two weeks' worth of work sitting at anchor right now," Seroka told CNN. "The question right now is: How do we segment this cargo?"

As the Biden administration tries to ease shipping woes, the Port of Los Angeles has moved to 24/7 operations. That adjustment in operations should yield a 10% increase in container flow, Moody's Analytics estimates

Take a look at the backlog at ports around the country:

Container ships are moored on October 9 off the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports in California.
Tim Rue/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A worker waits for a crane to start moving containers from ship to shore on September 30 at the Port of Savannah in Georgia.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
A person sits on the beach in Seal Beach, California, on October 1 as container ships wait to dock at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
Jae C. Hong/AP
A cargo ship moves under the Bayonne Bridge in Bayonne, New Jersey, as it heads out to the ocean on October 6.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Trucks transport cargo containers on October 14 at the Port of Baltimore in Maryland.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
Crane operator Ryan Myers moves shipping containers on September 30 from ships to trucks at the Port of Savannah in Georgia.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
Containers are seen on October 16 at the Port of Long Beach in California.
Qian Weizhong/VCG/Getty Images
Cranes are seen on September 30 at the Port of Savannah in Georgia.
Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Redux Pictures
An 18-wheeler enters one of the main shipping container corridors on October 12 at The Port of Houston in Texas.
Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto/Reuters
A cargo ship moves under the Bayonne Bridge in Bayonne, New Jersey, as it heads into port on October 13.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images