(CNN) A $25 million settlement has been reached between the Broward County School Board and 52 victims of the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida, according to an attorney for some of the victims.

Attorney David Brill said the settlement of the lawsuit includes all of the families of the 17 who died, 16 of 17 victims who were shot but survived, and 19 victims who suffer from PTSD or other ailments.

Asked about Broward County Public Schools comment the matter is still pending litigation, Brill said the parties are finalizing documentation of the settlement of the lawsuit, which accused the board of negligence.

School system officials said they do not comment on pending litigation.

The agreement will not include any admission of wrongdoing by the school board, Brill said.

Read More