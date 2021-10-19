There was a 7.2% jump in assaults on law enforcement officers in 2020, FBI says

(CNN) More than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty last year, up 7.2% from 2019, according to a report released Monday by the FBI.

The FBI report doesn't include deaths attributed to Covid-19.

There were 245 Covid-19 deaths among police officers in 2020. And the number so far this year is 233, according to the website.

The FBI report says that nearly a third of the assaults in 2020 happened as officers responded to a disturbance such as a family quarrel or a bar fight, while 16.1% happened while attempting other arrests and 12.6% happened while transporting or maintaining custody of prisoners.

The report was based on assaults reported to the FBI by 9,895 law enforcement agencies, it said.