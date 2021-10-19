Duchess of Cambridge says addiction can 'happen to any of us'

(CNN) Addiction can "happen to any of us," Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge warned while launching an awareness campaign in London on Tuesday.

The duchess gave a speech at the launch of the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign by the Forward Trust, a British charity of which she is a patron, about the reality of addiction as a "serious mental health condition."

"Addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict," she said. "But it can happen to any one of us. None of us are immune."

Kate, wife of Prince William, stressed that despite addiction's omnipresence, it is "seldom discussed" as a serious mental health condition in society.

She added that it is crucial to recognize "what lies beneath addiction" so "we can help remove the taboo and shame that sadly surrounds it."

