Kathy Giusti (@KathyGiusti) is the founder and chief mission officer of the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. She co-chairs the Harvard Business School Kraft Precision Medicine Accelerator, which she helped found. Kathy has been named one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World. The opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) In 2003, when Colin Powell announced he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, I remember being struck by the news. As a cancer patient myself -- I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 1996 -- I knew how difficult it was to speak out about a diagnosis. Making that information public made you vulnerable. And that only increased for someone who was also the secretary of state.

A decade and a half later, I had the honor of meeting General Powell at an event hosted by the research and advocacy group I co-founded with my sister, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF). He was to join me for a fireside cha t at our annual dinner in the fall of 2019. In a tragic twist of fate, he called me shortly before the event to let me know that he had recently been diagnosed with multiple myeloma.

We talked about whether he would reveal his diagnosis, and he ultimately decided he would. The evening of the event, our fireside chat spanned everything from how he proposed to his wife to the leadership lessons that served him throughout his decades in Washington. As our discussion drew to a close, General Powell shared his diagnosis. The room went silent. The guests, over four hundred patients, caregivers, clinicians and researchers, processed a four-star general revealing this deeply personal news. Out of respect, that news never left the ballroom.