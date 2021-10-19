English Premier League says 68% of players are fully vaccinated

(CNN) Sixty-eight percent of English Premier League players have been fully vaccinated and 81% of players have received at least one Covid-19 vaccination dose, the league announced in a statement on Tuesday.

No specific details as to clubs or individual levels were provided in the statement.

The league said vaccination rates are collected on a weekly basis and that it continues to "work with clubs to encourage vaccination among players and club staff."

Currently, 85.9% of the UK population aged 12 and over has received at least one dose and 78.9% has received two doses.

On Monday, the Premier League announced that it had recorded six new positive tests for Covid-19 out of 3,044 tests carried out on players and club staff between Monday, October 11 and Sunday, October 17.

