Drone operator will try to rescue dogs from La Palma volcano

A Spanish drone operator on Tuesday received permission to try to rescue three emaciated dogs trapped near a volcano in the Canary Islands, by catching them with a remote-controlled net and flying them out over a stream of lava.

The three dogs have been stranded for weeks in an abandoned yard covered with volcanic ash on the island of La Palma.

They have been fed by drones dropping packages of food, but until now no one has been able to figure out how to rescue them. Helicopters are banned from flying to the area because of hot gas that can damage their rotors.

After evaluating the proposed rescue mission, emergency authorities said in a statement they had decided to allow it.

Jaime Pereira, CEO of drone operator Aerocamaras, said he plans to send a 50-kilogram (110-pound) drone equipped with a wide net to try to trap the dogs, one by one, and fly them to safety, 450 meters (1,476 feet) away over flowing lava.

Read More