CNN —

The holiday shopping season is kicking off, and Walmart has just announced a full slate of Black Friday deals — including some great discounts that are already live. You can currently find bargains of up to half off 2021 Apple iPad Pros, 4K UHD TVs, Bissell wet-dry vacuums, air purifiers and more; don’t wait too soon though, because the sales will change week to week until the main event.

The store’s Black Friday Deals for Days event starts November 3 at 7 p.m. EST online and November 5 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. There’s a part two as well: The second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts November 10 at 7 p.m. EST online and November 12 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. More details about a third event are still to come.

If you’re a member of Walmart+, you’ll also get early access to online Black Friday deals, so you can scoop up your bargains four hours before everyone else.

Read on for a few of our favorite picks from the deals that are on now.

Apple 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro ($999, originally $1,199; walmart.com)

Walmart Apple 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro

Any sale on Apple products is one that catches our eye, and with the early Black Friday discount, they’re a cool $200 off. It’s the 2021 model, meaning it has the famous M1 chip and a gorgeous liquid retina XDR display, plus a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultra-wide camera to boot.

TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV ($298, originally $448; walmart.com)

Walmart TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV

This 55-inch TV offers a large screen for all your winter Netflix binge sessions (trust, it’s way better than watching on your laptop). Expect a super crisp, clear picture, 4K UHD and fantastic Dolby audio.

Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge ($149.99, originally $349.99; walmart.com)

Walmart Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge

You read that discount right: $200 off a robotic vacuum that means you can free up that time to do other things, like knock out a presentation or finally watch some fall TV. It has super strong suction (2000 PA) for maximum results, including a little turbo action that kicks in when needed. It also comes with an app so you can set cleaning patterns or check the cleaning history.

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac ($199, originally $249; walmart.com)

Walmart Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac

It’s the time of year when the weather tends to make its way indoors, but whether you’re dealing with muddy paws or tracked-in snow, this Bissell will restore your floors to spotlessness in no time.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer ($69, originally $89; walmart.com)

Walmart Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer

This Ninja Air Fryer has four quarts of cooking capacity, which is the perfect size for an apartment countertop. It cooks and fries food with up to 75% less fat, and has a wide range of temperatures to help you prepare everything from frozen french fries to reheated buffalo wings.

Crayola Wooden Art Easel ($40, originally $54.97; walmart.com)

Walmart Crayola Wooden Art Easel

Give your little artist the space they need to execute their visions with this wooden art easel. It’s super-study and has plenty of room for all their supplies.

