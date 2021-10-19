The holiday shopping season is kicking off, and Walmart has just announced a full slate of Black Friday deals — including some great discounts that are already live. You can currently find bargains of up to half off 2021 Apple iPad Pros, 4K UHD TVs, Bissell wet-dry vacuums, air purifiers and more; don’t wait too soon though, because the sales will change week to week until the main event.
The store’s Black Friday Deals for Days event starts November 3 at 7 p.m. EST online and November 5 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. There’s a part two as well: The second Black Friday Deals for Days event starts November 10 at 7 p.m. EST online and November 12 at 5 a.m. local time in stores. More details about a third event are still to come.
If you’re a member of Walmart+, you’ll also get early access to online Black Friday deals, so you can scoop up your bargains four hours before everyone else.
Read on for a few of our favorite picks from the deals that are on now.
Apple 2021 12.9-Inch iPad Pro ($999, originally $1,199; walmart.com)
Any sale on Apple products is one that catches our eye, and with the early Black Friday discount, they’re a cool $200 off. It’s the 2021 model, meaning it has the famous M1 chip and a gorgeous liquid retina XDR display, plus a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultra-wide camera to boot.
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV ($298, originally $448; walmart.com)
This 55-inch TV offers a large screen for all your winter Netflix binge sessions (trust, it’s way better than watching on your laptop). Expect a super crisp, clear picture, 4K UHD and fantastic Dolby audio.
Anker Eufy RoboVac G30 Verge ($149.99, originally $349.99; walmart.com)
You read that discount right: $200 off a robotic vacuum that means you can free up that time to do other things, like knock out a presentation or finally watch some fall TV. It has super strong suction (2000 PA) for maximum results, including a little turbo action that kicks in when needed. It also comes with an app so you can set cleaning patterns or check the cleaning history.
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac ($199, originally $249; walmart.com)
It’s the time of year when the weather tends to make its way indoors, but whether you’re dealing with muddy paws or tracked-in snow, this Bissell will restore your floors to spotlessness in no time.
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer ($69, originally $89; walmart.com)
This Ninja Air Fryer has four quarts of cooking capacity, which is the perfect size for an apartment countertop. It cooks and fries food with up to 75% less fat, and has a wide range of temperatures to help you prepare everything from frozen french fries to reheated buffalo wings.
Crayola Wooden Art Easel ($40, originally $54.97; walmart.com)
Give your little artist the space they need to execute their visions with this wooden art easel. It’s super-study and has plenty of room for all their supplies.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.