CNN —

Fall is the time of year when we used to scour the shelves for the newest Bonne Bell flavors to stuff in our school bag. And while we can definitely wax nostalgic about the tubes of Dr. Pepper-flavored lip balm and vanilla frosted icing lip gloss, Glossier’s done one better by releasing a grown-up take on our old Lip Smacker staple.

Enter the minimalist brand’s limited-edition Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom, a super hydrating, delicious-tasting lip balm that’s perfect for keeping your pout happy in the cold, dry winter days ahead.

Cookie Butter Balm Dotcom ($12; glossier.com)

This variety of Balm Dotcom has a subtle caramel tint that leaves just a little sheen on the lips that’s perfect for those mornings when you’re rushing out the door or just don’t want to deal with lipstick. Not to mention, the balm arrives just in time for holiday cookie season; it tastes just like a Speculoos cookie, which famously been transformed into a scrumptious sweet-with-a-hint-of-spice, spreadable topping that’s a treat on toast, as a dip or just straight out of the jar.

Glossier’s launches are known to fly off the virtual shelves, and this limited-edition item won’t be sticking around for long. Be sure to shop before it gets eaten up.