CNN —

For New Yorkers, nothing is more appealing than getting some sun in the midst of the city’s cold, dreary winters. When the snow is piling up by the foot, it’s easy to visualize stepping into the warm sand of south Florida. And, with cheap flights, there’s no reason not to take advantage of a winter escape.

Right now we’re seeing round-trip fares with airlines like Spirit for as little as $45 from New York City’s main airports to south Florida — both Miami and Fort Lauderdale. And, if you’re willing to pay a little more — between $87 and $97 round-trip — you can fly the same routes with the likes of JetBlue, Delta or American Airlines.

Related: Are travel credit cards worth it? Absolutely. Here are the best cards to get.

Keep in mind that with the Spirit fares, you’ll have to pay extra for some perks that you may be used to getting for free on other, full-service airlines. For example, with the cheapest $45 round-trip fares, only one personal item is included in the price. Any additional carry-on bag and any checked baggage will cost you extra, and you’ll also have to pay extra if you’re looking to reserve a seat in advance.

JC Ruiz/iStockphoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto Start planning your winter getaway now

For the cheapest fares with JetBlue, Delta and American, you’ll also likely be booking into their basic economy fares, which mean that you’ll have to pay for additional carry-on baggage, seat selection and checked luggage as well. If you want the flexibility of being able to bring more luggage on board and sit with your family or friends, consider buying up to a standard economy ticket.

We’re seeing these cheap fares scattered throughout November and December 2021, and continuing into January and February 2022. You’ll find the cheapest fares during the week — mostly departing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays — however, there are some discounted fares for weekend travel as well. Ultimately, if you want the cheapest fares, you’ll need to be flexible in how you book.

Related: 5 reasons you should book your holiday travel now

Example fares that you can book

Now that you’ve got the details, it’s time to swap your snow boots for sandals and your winter coat for a swimsuit, and consider making the most of these cheap airfares. Here are some examples of the flights you can book at these prices right now.

Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $45 round-trip with Spirit Airlines

Expedia Fly from NYC to Miami for just $45 round-trip

New York (LGA and EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $53 round-trip with Spirit Airlines

Expedia Fly from NYC to Miami for just $53 round-trip

Newark (EWR) to Miami (MIA) for $87 round-trip with JetBlue

Expedia Fly from NYC to Miami for just $87 round-trip

Note that airfares change often, so if you want to lock in these low fares, it is better to act sooner rather than later. Remember that you can cancel flights to, from or through the United States within 24 hours of booking and get your money back. The fares listed above were accurate as of time of publication.

Where to stay in Miami

Miami is a city that has no shortage of great hotels. From luxury stays in private poolside cabanas to very base-level rooms with a place to just rest your head, there’s something for every budget. Check out these hotels for your stay in south Florida.

The Confidante Miami Beach — Located in South Beach’s art district, this hotel offers a bit of retro design with a modern twist.

Hampton Inn Miami Beach - Mid Beach — This property offers everything you need in a hotel stay, but on a budget. Within walking distance of the Miami Beach Boardwalk and only 11 miles from Miami Airport, it’s a solid central option.

The Ritz-Carlton, South Beach — If you’re looking for something on the higher end of the price spectrum, the Ritz-Carlton has all the luxury amenities you could want: A pool, access to the beach, dining on-site and much more.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for something more cozy during your stay in Miami, consider a home rental with Vrbo.

How to book your flights

If your mind is now set on the idea of heading to Miami, make sure you book your flight the right way in order to maximize what you’re getting for your purchase. For instance, there are a number of credit cards that earn extra rewards or perks when you book travel with them.

Widely considered the best card for booking flights is The Platinum Card® from American Express. You’ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend on flights booked directly with an airline or via Amex Travel when you use the Amex Platinum. So, if you book this $87 round-trip flight directly with JetBlue, you’d earn 435 points from Amex, plus more points from JetBlue’s TrueBlue program.

Related: These are our favorite airline credit cards of 2021.

Alternatively, you could book these flights with a card like the Chase Sapphire Reserve®, which earns 3 points per dollar on travel, including flights. Then, when you’re ready to book your hotel, you can use the same card to earn 3 points for hotel and home rental bookings.

And if you’re planning to book with an online travel agency like Expedia, you’ll want to book your flights with a credit card that awards points on all travel, not just travel booked directly with airlines or via an issuer’s booking portal.

Want to maximize your airfare and hotel purchases? Check out CNN Underscored’s list of the best credit cards for travel.