With fall comes lattes, cozy sweaters, crisp mornings and rain. Lots of rain. And while rain boots can be bought anywhere, the true struggle is finding ones that work well but are cute (we think that might even be the most important part of rain boots).

That’s why we reached out to fashion experts, stylists and personal image consultants about their favorite rain boots. Whether you’re shopping for shoes that keep the water out or ones to match tomorrow’s outfit, read on.

Women’s Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots ($123, originally $175; hunterboots.com)

Hunter Women's Refined Stitch Detail Chelsea Boots

Lisa Weigard, owner for SoulShine Boutique, says these shoes have a bit of sass. “I especially love the ‘I could wear these everyday’ look,” she says. “Even when it’s raining, you can still sport sassy kicks!”

Women’s Refined Stitch Detail Loafer Boots ($185; hunterboots.com)

Hunter Women's Refined Stitch Detail Loafer Boots

“Perfect for the days you need to keep your feet dry but don’t want to be changing shoes multiple times,” says blogger Harmony Joy. “These will keep you dry & looking chic with only one pair of shoes.”

Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport Rubber Rain Boots in Black or Olive ($425; net-a-porter.com)

Rag & Bone Rag & Bone Shiloh Sport Rubber Rain Boots in Black or Olive

“Sleek rain boots with a matte finish,” says Cassandra Sethi, a personal stylist and image consultant with Next Level Wardrobe. “I love the subtle design details on these. They look like they could be an everyday boot.”

Chloé Betty 50mm Rain Boots ($533; farfetch.com)

Chloé Chloé Betty 50mm Rain Boots

Stylist Rebecca Dennett (@rebeccadennett) says these rain boots are practical and aesthetically pleasing. “I’ve had my eye on these rain boots,” she says. “They are super chic where you are left wondering, is that a rain boot or just a cute boot?”

Jeffrey Campbell Waterproof Chelsea Boot (starting at $64.95; nordstrom.com)

Jeffrey Campbell Jeffrey Campbell Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Style influencer Shea Whitney says she loves these waterproof rain boots because they don’t look like rain boots. “This offers more bang for your buck because the classic Chelsea boot style can be worn year-round with many different outfits — not just in the rain,” Whitney says.

Women’s Ballard 3 Lace WP ($139; northface.com)

The North Face Women's Ballard 3 Lace WP

Molly Carey of The Sunny Blonde says these boots are stylish and add an extra layer of warmth. “They have Inset IcePick temperature-sensitive rubber lugs for increased traction,” Carey says. “Perfect for hiking or adventuring out in the cold and wet weather!”

Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot ($75; nordstrom.com)

Dolce Vita Stormy H2O Waterproof Chelsea Boot

Blogger Geordian Abel says the color of these boots goes with everything. “On the hunt for a pair of boots to keep your feet dry on those rainy fall days? Look no further, because these Dolce Vita rain boots are so stylish and cute.”

Women’s Vierzon Jersey Lined Boot ($199; lechameau.com)

Le Chameau Women's Vierzon Jersey Lined Boot

Dennett owns a pair of these boots for the countryside. “A French classic — you can never go wrong with Le Chameau,” she says. “They are practical and stylish.”

Sperry Cutter Rain Boot ($79.99; dsw.com)

Sperry Sperry Cutter Rain Boot

Lisa Weigard, owner for SoulShine Boutique, loves these in black. “Rather than the clunky boot vibe, these have a sleek sneaker appearance,” Weigard says. “You can stay dry and adorable at the same time!”

Original Hunter Tall Rain Boot ($160; nordstrom.com)

Hunter Original Hunter Tall Rain Boot

Several influencers love this rain boot. Shea Whitney says it is the most classic rain boot. “This boot never goes out of style,” she says. Molly Carey also agrees. “The Hunter is an all-time classic that works in both the rain and the snow — and you’re guaranteed no wet socks,” Carey says.

Target Rain Boots in Taupe ($24.99; target.com)

Target Target Rain Boots in Taupe

“This rain boot from Target is a more affordable option, but perhaps one of the more stylish and wearable options,” Whitney says. “The taupe color is perfection!”

Chooka Eastlake Tillie Mid Rain Boot ($44.98, originally $59.99; dsw.com)

Chooka Chooka Eastlake Tillie Mid Rain Boot

Weigard prefers the boots in black or white floral. “I’m loving the floral pattern on these 3/4 high rain boots, because rain makes the flowers grow,” she says. “Just pull on and start splashing!”

Hunter Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot in Black or Delta ($160; nordstrom.com)

Hunter Hunter Refined Short Waterproof Rain Boot in Black or Delta

“A modern, updated silhouette of everyone’s favorite rain boot,” Sethi says. “The thinner rubber and tonal logo really elevate the boot.”

Joey Bootie ($275; coach.com)

Coach Joey Bootie

“I love a chunky rubber sole boot — these are so unique with the contrasting sole (just note they’re not fully waterproof so maybe not the best for a heavy rainstorm),” Joy says.

Women’s Out ‘N About Collection (starting at $80; sorel.com)

Sorel Women's Out 'N About Collection

Carey says these are great for city-goers and everyday use. “The Sorel Out N About rain boot has all of the features of a waterproof shoe but looks and feels like a sneaker!”

Blundstone Premium Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boot ($229.95; blundstone.com)

Blundstone Blundstone Premium Waterproof Leather Chelsea Boot

There’s also a men’s version of this boot. “With a shearling footbed, these are great for cold weather in addition to the rain,” Sethi says.

Pampa Sport Cuff WPS Warm Sand ($170; palladiumboots.com)

Palladium Boots Pampa Sport Cuff WPS Warm Sand

Joy says these are both comfortable for active wear and stylish for everyday use. “A waterproof booth that will serve many purposes in life!” Joy says.

Low Heel Rubberized Boots ($79.90; zara.com)

Zara Low Heel Rubberized Boots

“A classic high rubber boot with a chunky heel to keep it on-trend for fall,” Joy says. “Bonus since they’re under $100!”

Black Anatra Suede Rain Boots ($399; matchesfashion.com)

Matches Fashion Black Anatra Suede Rain Boots

Dennett likes having an option of a lace-up rain boot. “Diemme is a brand which is an excellent quality in footwear,” she says.

Asos Design Gadget Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots in black ($29; asos.com)

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Gadget Chunky Chelsea Rain Boots in black

“Be on-trend with a pair of these affordable Chelsea style rain boots from Asos. Under $30 and will be on-trend for years to come,” Abel says.

Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Rain Boot ($165; nordstrom.com)

Hunter Refined High Gloss Quilted Short Waterproof Rain Boot

“Rain boots, but let’s make it chic with these quilted cuties from Nordstrom,” Abel says.

Globe Bis 30mm Rain Boots ($260; farfetch.com)

Gia Borghini Globe Bis 30mm Rain Boots

Dennett loves the white sole on the bottom of the rain boots. “Practically it’s great that they are a tall boot but appear substantial and good quality,” she says.

MGSM Knee-length Rain Boots ($582; farfetch.com)

MGSM MGSM Knee-length Rain Boots

“A modern fashionable take on a classic yellow rain boot,” Dennett says.

Hush Puppies Rain Sneaker Rain Boot ($79.99; dsw.com)

Hush Puppies Hush Puppies Rain Sneaker Rain Boot

“Not your everyday black rain boot, these olive and camo sneaker boots have a comfy fit and are ready to battle any weather,” Weigard says.