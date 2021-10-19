CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best smartwatch for Android users, discounted Halloween candy and savings on a range of top toys on Amazon. All that and more below.

Walmart Walmart

To give you a jump-start on holiday shopping, Walmart has officially announced that it will start early Black Friday sales on Nov. 3. However, the mega retailer has already started to roll out discounts on major holiday bestsellers now for you to shop. You’ll find deals on Samsung TVs, Ninja air fryers, Eufy robovacs and more — just look for the yellow banner that says Black Friday Deal.

Apple Best Buy

Best Buy is throwing its hat in the early Black Friday sales ring with a slew of deals on all the latest tech, plus fitness equipment and home appliances. Brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony and Cricut are on sale for guaranteed-Black Friday pricing now through Oct. 22, so hurry to Best Buy’s site to start your savings early.

Amazon Amazon Toys

Ready to dive into gift shopping for your kids? You’re in luck — Amazon is currently having a massive sale on toys of all kinds. You’ll find deals like up to 30% off Nerf toys, up to 30% off Hasbro board games, up to 35% off Play Doh and up to 15% off Trolls toys. Most parts of the sale end by tomorrow, so be sure to get your shopping in before it’s too late.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatches (starting at $219.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Right now you can snag Samsung Galaxy 4 Smartwatches from Amazon for as little as $219.99, one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. We named the Galaxy Watch 4 our best Android smartwatch because we loved how it used Google’s Wear OS, allowing us more access to Google’s apps. Also, the redesigned sensor of the Galaxy Watch 4 makes it an excellent fitness tracker that offers more accurate stats. This sale is happening today only, so pick your favorite color and add it to your cart ASAP.

Target Candy

Still looking to stock up on Halloween candy? Target can help, with a deal on plenty of variety packs of Halloween favorites. Right now, when you buy one bag of candy, you’ll get the second for 25% off when you opt for a same-day order. Who says you can’t have your candy and eat it too?

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Winter is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where clearance styles are a total of 60% off their original price when you use code OCTDEALS at checkout. More than a dozen items are among the deals, including several jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s latest flash sale. You can nab an extra $100 off the Pod mattress (for a total of $200 off), an extra $50 off the Pod Pro Cover (for a total of $100 off), plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Midseason Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. Use promo code MSS to take an additional 50% off clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, and up your workout wear game.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

​​Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering 30% off your entire purchase once you spend $50 or more on clothing. That means you’ll likely save even if you opt for one item, and all of Adidas’ latest apparel line is yours to choose from. You’ll also get free shipping when you join Adidas’ Creators Club, so why not treat yourself?

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Anniversary Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 60% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens, sheet pans and skillets to measuring cups and spoons and serving bowls. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($154.99, originally $379.99; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba E6. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $154.99 at eBay, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It’s a stellar price for a robo vac that typically runs closer to $400.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($15.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $15.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

