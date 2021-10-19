CNN —

Black Friday is no longer just a November event. Following the lead of several other mega-retailers, Best Buy has just launched early Black Friday deals across a variety of product categories like tech, appliances, home, fitness and more, guaranteeing Black Friday-level prices before you’ve even cut the turkey.

From today until Oct. 22, you’ll find massive discounts on brands like Samsung, Sony, Apple and Dyson, just to name a few, with products like TVs, headphones, earbuds, tablets, robovacs and more included in the savings.

We’ve hand-picked the best of the best deals Best Buy is currently promoting, so you can finish your holiday shopping before you even bust the decorations out. Just be sure to act quickly, because these deals will expire before the end of the week.

TVs

Samsung 75-inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV ($1,899.99, originally $2,799.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung 75-inch Class QN84A Neo QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Build a stunning home theater with this 75-inch New QLED TV from Samsung. The screen is anti-glare which makes for a better viewing experience, and ultra-high contrast makes for a breathtaking picture, no matter what you’re watching.

LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV ($749.99, originally $1,199.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy LG 70-inch Class NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

For a slightly more affordable option, go for this 70-inch LG. The NanoCell technology makes color more vivid, while the Quad Core Processor 4K offers crisp contrast to bring images to life.

Sony 85-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV ($1,999.99, originally $2,499.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Sony 85-inch Class X85J Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV

Not only does this stunning 85-inch screen from Sony feature a super-bright 4K HDR picture, it’s equipped with Google TV and HDMI 2.1 for gaming.

Audio

Jabra Elite Act 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones ($79.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Jabra Elite Act 75t True Wireless Active Noise Cancelling In-Ear Headphones

Our pick for best earbuds for working out and running is now on sale for a limited time. The Jabra Elite Act 75t features an extra-secure fit, so they won’t pop out of your ears while you’re in motion. You’ll also get up to 24 hours of battery time, and the earbuds come with a charging case that fits easily in your pocket.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones ($248, originally $349.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones

Want over-the-ear noise cancellation? Our pick for the best headphones overall are included in the sale as well. These headphones are wireless, and can get up to 30 hours of battery life before they need to be charged again. They also feature a touch sensor, which allows you to pause, control volume and take calls from the headphones themselves.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones ($149.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Android users, take note: Our top earbud pick for you just went down in price, too. Android users can customize their audio settings with these earbuds, and we found the noise cancellation to be top-notch in our testing.

Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones ($169.99, originally $349.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only are these over-the-ear headphones stylish, they work with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to block external noise, while using real-time audio calibration to help with overall sound clarity.

Appliances

iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum ($549.99, originally $799.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy iRobot Roomba i7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum

This ultra-smart robovac can navigate to the messes in your home with a simple command to your Alexa or Google Home. It also offers personalized cleaning recommendations based on the seasons so you can keep your home clean, no matter what.

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum ($649.99, originally $849.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum

Chances are, there’s someone you’re buying for who has a Dyson stick vacuum on their list. Surprise them with this deep-cleaning, cordless model that features extra song suction and an even bigger bin than the Dyson V11.

Samsung High Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer with Steam ($729.99, originally $944.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung High Efficiency Stackable Front Load Washer with Steam

Why put off getting the Samsung washing machine of your dreams any longer? The steam function on this model easily lifts stains from clothes without the need for pretreatment, while VRT Plus technology keeps your washer quiet, so you don’t even know it’s running.

NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender ($99.99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy NutriBullet 5-Speed Blender

Nutribullet knows how to do blenders, and this 64-ounce blender made for bigger batches is no exception. Choose the consistency you want, and the 1200 watt motor will create the perfect smoothies, salsas and more.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 64 GB with Wi-Fi ($129.99, originally $199.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch 64 GB with Wi-Fi

For a tablet that suits your needs on-the-go, this 8.7-inch model from Samsung is essential. The large storage capacity makes it great for multiple users, and it comes with two free months of YouTube Premium.

Apple 10.2-Inch iPad 8th Generation with Wi-Fi 128GB ($379.99, originally $429.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Apple 10.2-Inch iPad 8th Generation with Wi-Fi 128GB

There are plenty of things to love about this 8th Generation iPad. It has a stunning 10.2-inch retina display, an A12 Bionic chip and up to 10 hours of battery life so you can enjoy it for longer.

