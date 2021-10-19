With more than 350 million products, Amazon has fantastic gift options for every member of the family this holiday season. The problem, of course, is actually combing through those millions of listings to find high-quality presents for your favorite people. And with tangled supply chains and inventory shortages already affecting shipping times across the country, the best time to get started on your holiday shopping is, in fact, right now!
To help you out, we’ve rounded up top-rated products on Amazon across beauty, tech, home and fashion that have 5-star ratings from thousands of happy customers. Just as important, everything listed below is in stock and ready to ship — meaning these gifts are guaranteed to arrive well before you sit down to celebrate.
Beauty
Burt’s Bees 100% Natural Lip Balm Multipack ($9.57; amazon.com)
With nourishing ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and, of course, beeswax, Burt’s Bees’ famous lip balms promise to soothe and hydrate lips. This deliciously scented four-pack comes with vanilla bean, coconut pear, strawberry and classic peppermint balms.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush ($34.99; amazon.com)
Get holiday-ready hair in a snap with Revlon’s TikTok-famous hot brush, which dries, smoothes and volumizes hair all at once. Did we mention it has nearly 250,000 5-star ratings?
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Conditioner and Shampoo Set ($56; amazon.com)
This set comes with Olaplex’s bestselling No. 4 conditioner and No. 5 shampoo. Together, they promise not only to leave your hair feeling silky soft, but to actually strengthen your strands by re-linking its broken bonds.
Glam Up Sheet Mask 12-Pack ($10.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)
This sheet mask variety pack comes with 12 different sheet masks designed to soothe, firm, brighten and moisturize all types of skin. They also happen to be cruelty-free!
Tocee Big Hair Claw Clips ($13.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)
Tocee’s classic clips have gone viral on social media for a reason: not only are they adorable, but their anti-slip finish firmly grips thick and thin hair alike — keeping your hair firmly in place and out of your face.
Home
Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (from $8.49, originally $12.99; amazon.com)
Bedsure’s luxurious pillow cases come in 16 colors and feel much more expensive than they actually are. Satin is also gentler on skin and hair than cotton, making it a great material for reducing frizz (and a thoughtful gift for folks with curls!).
Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, 6-Quart ($79.90, originally $115; amazon.com)
Lodge’s ultra popular Le Creuset dupe makes for a gorgeous and versatile addition to any kitchen. The deep red color is a festive choice for the holidays, but the lovely pumpkin, blue, cornflower and turquoise models are also in stock and ready to ship.
Longhui Bedding 100% Cotton Knitted Throw Blanket ($29.99; amazon.com)
This cotton throw features a classic knit texture and comes in 11 muted colors to complement any decor. It’s also machine washable and resists pilling, meaning it’ll keep you cozy for years to come.
Cuisinart 12-Piece Color Knife Set with Blade Guards ($19.99; amazon.com)
Every chef (aspiring or otherwise) needs a good set of knives. And the color-coding on this top-rated ceramic set from Cuisinart won’t just look nice in the kitchen: it also helps reduce the risk of cross-contamination.
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk ($34.99; amazon.com)
Missing your office’s ergonomic chair? Make working (or just streaming) from the couch even more comfortable with this cushy lap desk, which features a built-in mousepad and phone slot.
Tech
Yootech Qi-Certified Wireless Charger ($13.99; amazon.com)
This sleek charging pad makes powering up your devices simpler than ever: just place your phone on top of the pad (case and all) and you’re good to go. It’s compatible with a wide variety of smartphones and even works with Apple AirPods.
JBL Charge 4 Waterproof portable Bluetooth Speaker ($149.95; amazon.com)
JBL’s bestselling bluetooth speaker offers up to 20 hours of playtime. Rugged and waterproof, it’s perfect for everything from Friendsgiving to pool parties.
Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)
Apple AirTags pair seamlessly with iPhones and iPads, and their precision finding technology is a game changer for the more absent minded among us. They’d also make the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone prone to losing their keys.
Adasian HD Binoculars ($149; amazon.com)
Perfect for everything from birdwatching to sporting events, these HD binoculars are waterproof, work over eye glasses and can help you see things more than 300 feet away.
Nixplay Smart Digital Photo Frame ($179.99, originally $189.99; amazon.com)
Nixplay’s sleek digital frame lets multiple users securely upload photos directly from their phones or email, making it easier to feel connected with loved ones when you’re far apart.
Echo Dot 3rd Generation ($24.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com)
This affordable smart speaker pairs with Alexa so you can play music, make phone calls and adjust other smart home devices in your home using just your voice.
Fashion
Crocs Unisex Classic Clog (from $35.82, originally $49.99; amazon.com)
It’s time to give in to the siren call of the cutest ugly shoes around. More than 215,000 people have rated these classic Crocs 5 stars, with reviewers deeming them “life-changing,” “heavenly” and so dang comfortable that you will “eventually get over your loss of dignity.”
Sock It To Me Men’s Novelty Socks ($11.50; amazon.com)
With prints featuring everything from gladiators riding sharks to something intriguingly called “space cheese,” there’s a novelty sock option here for every man in your life.
Turquaz Women’s Plush Fleece Bathrobe ($42.99 to $59.99; amazon.com)
This super snuggly robe comes in 14 colors and will keep you warm all winter long.
Champion Powerblend Fleece Pullover Hoodie ($21 to $50; amazon.com)
Champion’s bestselling hoodie is stylish, snuggly and, though listed as a men’s sweatshirt, perfect for any gender. The light gray, granite heather, white, red, black and navy models are all currently stocked in sizes XS to XXL.
Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur Slipper ($28.99; amazon.com)
With their memory foam cushioning, anti-skid soles and ultra-plush lining, these are pretty much the ultimate house shoes. Nearly all colors are in stock in a wide range of sizes and will ship within days.
RockDove Men’s Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper ($19 to $25.99; amazon.com)
Men deserve comfy feet too! These bestselling slippers from RockDove come in nine color combos and have more than 80,000 5-star ratings.