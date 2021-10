Three children killed in airstrikes on Ethiopia's Tigray region, UN says

(CNN) Three children were killed and one person was injured in Monday's airstrikes in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, the United Nations said Tuesday.

Jens Laerke, spokesperson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said at a briefing in Geneva that local health workers in the Mekelle hospital confirmed that the children had been killed as a result of an airstrike on the outskirts of the city.

A second airstrike in Mekelle town "reportedly injured nine people and caused damage to houses and a nearby hotel," Laerke said, adding that the "intensification of the conflict is very alarming."

A spokesman for the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) accused Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday of targeting civilians in an attack on a busy market day. Ethiopia's federal government launched a military offensive to oust the TPLF last November and fighting has been ongoing since.

The state-run Ethiopian Press Agency reported Monday that the Ethiopian Air Force "launched a successful offensive" against a TPLF communication network and facility in Mekelle. Airstrikes were "carried out with the utmost precision to prevent civilian casualties," the report said.

Read More