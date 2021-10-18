This 5,300-year-old mummy revealed the history behind tattoos for healing and religion

The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writers. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

This 5,300-year-old mummy is not only perhaps Europe's most famous mummy, but also one of the most significant finds for those who study the global history of tattoos.

Of course, the idea that Ötzi's tattoos may have held deep cultural or religious meaning for him and his people is not beyond reason. As a tattoo historian and scholar, I have seen how tattoos have historically been used for ceremonial healing religious rites and to show belonging to both cultural and religious groups throughout the ancient world and leading all the way up to modern times.

Ancient tattoos

The mummified remains of women in Egypt shows tattoos dating back to 2000 B.C. In addition, engraved and painted figures in tomb reliefs and small carved figurines depicting women with tattoos date back to 4000-3500 B.C.

In both cases, the tattoos were a series of dots, often applied like a protective net across a woman's abdomen. There were also tattoos of the Egyptian Goddess Bes, seen as the protector of women in labor, on a woman's upper thigh. In both cases, these ancient tattoos were regarded as a kind of talisman of protection for women who were about to give birth.

The early Greek historian Herodotus discussed how runaway slaves at Canopus voluntarily tattooed themselves as both a way to cover up the branding performed on them by their masters and out of religious devotion.

These new marks were often used to symbolize that these men and women no longer served their earthly slave masters, but instead were now in service to a certain god or goddess

Tattoos across many faiths

The early Christian Apostle Paul is recorded in the Bible in Galatians 6:17 as saying, "From henceforth let no man trouble me: for I bear in my body the marks of the Lord Jesus." The original word used for "marks" was the word "stigmata," which was often seen, hailing back to Herodotus, as the term used to describe tattooing practices.

Multiple scholars believe Paul's tattoos were meant to show his devotion to Christ. The tattoos would also help other Christians, who faced persecution from the Roman empire, identify him as a believer.

The Māori people of New Zealand have been practicing the tattoo art of Tā Moko for centuries. These tattoos, which are still practiced today, hold a deep cultural meaning and history. The tattoos not only convey social status, family identification and a person's own life accomplishments, but also hold spiritual meaning with designs that contain protective talismans and appeals to spirits to protect the wearer.

In one essay he detailed that the tattoos were more than ornamental, with each design having a sacred purpose. He also detailed that the ones who performed the tattoos were seen as spiritual leaders or holy persons.

The ancient Aztec god of sun, wind, learning and air, Quetzalcoatl, is often depicted as having tattoos in ancient reliefs . The Aztec people themselves practiced religious tattooing, with their priests often in charge of various forms of body art and modification. West African nations such as Togo and Burkina Faso have used, and continue to use, tattoos and ritual body modification as sacred rites of passage.

Sacred practices

In modern times, one can still see people around the world wearing sacred tattoos with religious significance.

What the tattoos adorning Ötzi the Iceman's mummified body meant to him will most likely remain at least partially a mystery.

But Ötzi is an important reminder that tattoos have been, and continue to be, a sacred part of many cultures worldwide.