Britain has a new tennis star: Meet Cameron Norrie

(CNN) It's been quite the few months for British tennis -- you've met Emma Raducanu, now get ready for Cameron Norrie.

The 26-year-old became Britain's first ever Indian Wells champion with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 defeat of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in California, coming back from a set and a break down.

Victory marks the stunning high of an incredible season for Norrie -- who was ranked 74th in the world at the beginning of the year. Today, he wakes up ranked 15th in the world and number one in Britain.

"It means so much to me, my biggest title. I'm so happy, I can't even describe it right now," Norrie said during his on-court interview after the match.

"It's absolutely massive for me and my team. I can't really believe it."

