Māori All Blacks player Sean Wainui, 25, dies after car crash

(CNN) New Zealand Rugby is mourning the death of Māori All Blacks player Sean Wainui after the 25-year-old died in a car accident on Monday.

A rising star who played 10 times for the Māori All Blacks, Wainui had a brief spell with the Crusaders, before joining the Chiefs in 2018.

He went on to make 44 appearances for the Chiefs and broke the record for number of tries in a Super Rugby game when he scored five against the Waratahs earlier this year.

Wainui, who is survived by his wife Paige and two children, had joined the Bay of Plenty this season.

"Our thoughts are with Sean and his whānau (extended family), particularly Paige, Kawariki and Arahia, and we offer them our full support at what is the most difficult of times," said New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson in a statement

Read More