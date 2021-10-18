Beijing 2022: Protesters arrested in Athens over Winter Olympics

(CNN) Greek police detained three protestors on Sunday after they unfurled a banner opposing the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, as China prepared to receive the Olympic flame.

The protestors, who were all non-Greek nationals according to police, staged their protest at the Athens Acropolis, Greek police said in a written statement Sunday.

"Specifically, after entering the space they approached the monument of Agrippa and tried to unfurl a large banner and two flags with ideograms and words in English," the statement said.

"Their attempt was not successful after they were noticed by the guard of the archaeological space who prevented them. They were subsequently arrested by police," it added.

A case has been filed and the protestors are due to testify in front of a prosecutor, according to police.

