Washington State head football coach ousted after refusing Covid-19 vaccine

(CNN) Washington State University's head football coach, Nick Rolovich, and four assistant coaches are losing their jobs because of not complying with the state's Covid-19 vaccine mandate, the university's athletics department said Monday.

"Due to the requirements set forth in Washington Governor Jay Inslee's Proclamation 21-14.1, Nick Rolovich is no longer able to fulfill the duties as the football head coach at Washington State University," the department said in a news release.

Defensive coordinator Jake Dickert will become acting head coach, it said.

The four assistant coaches are Ricky Logo, John Richardson, Craig Stutzmann and Mark Weber, the news release said.

"This is a disheartening day for our football program," director of athletics Pat Chun said in a statement. "Our priority has been and will continue to be the health and well-being of the young men on our team. The leadership on our football team is filled with young men of character, selflessness and resiliency and we are confident these same attributes will help guide this program as we move forward."

