Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @DeanObeidallah . The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Want to save our democracy from Trumpism? One approach is to follow the blueprint that led to last week's surprising defeat of Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis , who's also known as the Czech Donald Trump.

Obviously, the United States -- a nation of over 300 million people and only two major political parties -- is vastly different from the Czech Republic, a nation of a little over 10 million with numerous viable political parties. But there are still lessons from the Czech election that apply to where our nation finds itself today.

The Republican Party of 2021 is not in practice the political party it once was -- one that embraced democracy and at least tolerated a multicultural society. Rather, as Harvard professor and "How Democracies Die" co-author Steven Levitsky recently explained to me , it's an "openly authoritarian party" akin to "European far-right parties" that are "ethno-nationalist (and) nativist" in focus.

Levitsky bluntly added that in his view, today's GOP is less about policy prescriptions and more focused on "essentially preserving the identity of a White, Christian America."

This is backed up by more than a dozen GOP-controlled states contributing to the passage of a combined 33 laws since January designed to make it more difficult to vote, per the Brennan Center . Those laws were not enacted because of Trump's "Big Lie," but because of Trump's "Big Loss." The GOP understands it's increasingly becoming a minority party -- both electorally and demographically . The voter suppression laws are an effort for the GOP to retain and acquire political power over the majority.