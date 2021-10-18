Australian golfer makes hole-in-one just shy of 100th birthday

(CNN) Traditional golfing etiquette calls for waiting for the group in front of you to vacate the green before hitting your drive on a par-3 hole.

Since 99-year-old Hugh Brown typically struggles to make the green in one shot, he teed off with the group ahead of him still on the 5th hole green at the Indooroopilly Golf Club in Queensland, Australia.

Next thing he knew, Brown saw the group ahead waving their hands. He thought it was a sign of their anger that he had played

But when he made his way down to the green and asked where his ball was, they pointed to the hole.

Hugh Brown carded his first hole-in-one since 1960.

Brown had made a hole-in-one on the 161-yard par-3 hole, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

