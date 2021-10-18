France and Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández given deadline to enter prison

(CNN) France and FC Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernández has until October 28 to voluntarily enter prison after breaking a restraining order in 2017.

The 25-year-old was sentenced to six months in prison by a Madrid court last week for breaking a restraining order following a 2017 conviction of domestic violence against his then-girlfriend and now wife, Amelia de la Osa Lorente.

Hernández appeared in a Madrid court on Monday and now has 10 days to voluntarily begin his six month sentence.

Neither FC Bayern Munich nor Hernández's lawyers have responded to CNN's request for comment.

Hernández had been given two previous criminal sentences in relation to the February 2017 incident.

