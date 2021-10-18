Czech lawmakers may strip hospitalized president of powers to end deadlock

Prague (CNN) Lawmakers in the Czech Republic are looking to strip President Miloš Zeman of his powers, after his hospitalization left the country in limbo.

Zeman is "very unlikely" to return to work in the coming weeks, Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil said on Monday.

The president was admitted into intensive care more than a week ago after a dramatic election saw a majority of voters reject the country's populist prime minister Andrej Babiš. In a nail-bitingly close vote, most voters backed two opposition coalitions who now have enough seats in parliament to form a government.

One of the president's main constitutional roles is to select the next prime minister to form a government, so Zeman's hospitalization has left the Czech republic in a political deadlock.

Vystrcil said that he would begin discussions with political leaders on Tuesday morning about "when and how to activate" Article 66 of the Czech Constitution, a provision that allows the president to be stripped of their powers if both chambers of parliament decide that the head of state cannot, for some serious reasons, carry out their duties of office.

