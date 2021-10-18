CNN —

Wild One’s been delivering design-driven and pet- and editor-loved toys, accessories, beds and more for a while now, and two new releases are sure to get pet owners excited for taking Fido out for fall walks. The brand just put a new spin on the perfect pet tote, complete with all the interior conveniences and accessories you need, and a treat pouch that’s the perfect accompaniment for W-A-L-K-S.

The two new products launch Oct. 18. Get them on your radar now, because Wild One’s drops tend to go fast.

Treat Pouch ($40; wildone.com)

Wild Ones Treat Pouch

This messenger-style bag goes around the body and across the chest for a hands-free carry that keeps treats, keys and poop bags close at hand and easy to access. It’s got eco-credentials too: It’s made from 10 recycled water bottles.

Everyday Carrier ($150; wildone.com)

Wild Ones Everyday Carrier

Perfect for around town with or without your pup, this bag is the do-it-all tote you need for keeping both you and your pet’s life organized. It comes with a washable interior mat, dual-length straps that make carrying a breeze and plenty of personal storage.