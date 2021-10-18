Halloween is right around the corner and if you’re still on the hunt for a costume, don’t panic. Thanks to Amazon Prime and free two-day shipping, you can have a costume at your doorstep just in time for trick-or-treating.
From ready-to-wear costumes to DIY costumes, these 20 Prime-eligible Halloween costumes are stress-free, affordable and easy to pull off last-minute.
Classic black cat
Merroyal Glitter Cat Ears Headband ($8; amazon.com)
Amazon Essentials Women’s 2-Pack Tech Stretch Short-Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt ($19; amazon.com)
A classic black cat is quite possibly the easiest costume to pull together when you’re scrambling for Halloween. Pair them with a black T-shirt or whatever you already have in your closet and you’re all set.
Skeleton
Just Love Adult Onesie Pajamas ($60; amazon.com)
This skeleton onesie is easy to throw on, comfy and doubles as pajamas after Halloween is over.
Banana
Spooktacular Creations Appealing Banana Costume ($25; amazon.com)
With a “peelable top design,” this hilarious banana costume is sure to be a hit.
Witch
Leg Avenue Women’s Large Ruched Witch Hat ($25; amazon.com)
Belongsci Mini Dress (starting at $28; amazon.com)
Do you have a cute black dress in your closet? Then all you need is this pointed black hat and voila! You’re a witch.
Where’s Waldo
Aneco Costumes Red White Cuff Beanies and Nerd No Lenses Glasses ($15; amazon.com)
Funny World Men’s Cotton Striped T-Shirts (starting at $18; amazon.com)
Grab your favorite jeans and sneakers because this striped T-shirt, glasses and beanie are the easiest way to pull off a Where’s Waldo costume.
Vampire
Rubie’s Costume Co Vampire Makeup Kit ($9; amazon.com)
Crizcape Unisex Adult Hooded Velvet Costume Cape ($24; amazon.com)
All you need to achieve a blood-sucking vampire look is a little costume makeup, fake fangs and a fabulous cloak.
Cruella De Vil
Cying Lin Short Bob Wavy Curly Wig and Accessories ($28; amazon.com)
Coopay 9-Piece Dalmatian Costume Set ($11; amazon.com)
Cruella De Vil may be most well-known for her iconic black and white hairdo. To recreate her look this Halloween, snag this wig, red gloves and extendable cigarette holder set for just $28. Then add a black dress, pearl necklace, and glittery makeup. Bonus points if you have a friend, partner or adorable baby to dress up as a Dalmation with you.
Loofah and soap
Spooktacular Creations Loofah and Soap Costume ($42; amazon.com)
If you’re in the market for a cute couples costume, look no further. This hilarious loofah and soap matching costume set is it.
Bat
Leg Avenue Cozy Bat Costume (starting at $47, originally $65; amazon.com)
This all-in-one bat costume is easy to wear and cozy. Just add a pair of patterned tights to dress it up.
Britney Spears
Kepblom Shiny Metallic Unitard (starting at $34; amazon.com)
Skeleteen Rockstar Costume Accessories Headset ($12; amazon.com)
If you’re a fan of Britney Spears, you can easily recreate her “Oops I Did It Again” music video look with this red jumpsuit and headset.
Butterfly
Spooktacular Creations Butterfly Costume Accessories ($29; amazon.com)
These colorful butterfly wings are easy to wear thanks to the soft, lightweight fabric and slip-on finger hooks. Plus, they come with a pretty lace eye mask and a velvet antenna headband to top off the look.
’The Purge’ masked character
Anroog Halloween Mask LED Light up Mask 2-Pack ($17, originally $20; amazon.com)
If you’ve got a hoodie and matching sweatpants then this light up LED mask is all you need to achieve a fabulously scary look from the horror movie “The Purge.” You can choose from a variety of fun colors too.
Buzz Lightyear
Disguise Store Adult Buzz Lightyear Costume Kit ($21; amazon.com)
“Toy Story” fans can dress up like Buzz Lightyear thanks to these printed gloves, pull-on hood and inflatable jet pack.
Groovy hippie
Fun World Peace & Love Hippie Adult Costume (starting at $28; amazon.com)
Peace, love and one groovy last-minute costume is just a click away with this hippie look that’s complete with a dress, headband and faux-suede fringe boot covers.
Dinosaur rider
Toloco Inflatable Dinosaur Costume (starting at $28; amazon.com)
Inflate this hilarious dinosaur costume in seconds with the clip-on battery-powered fan.
Super Mario Brothers
Minetom Store Super Mario Brothers Costume ($33 each; amazon.com)
Choose your fighter! Whether you go green for Luigi or red for Mario, your Super Mario Brothers costume is sure to be a hit this Halloween.
Danny Zuko and Sandy from ‘Grease’
Fahsyee Faux Leather Motorcycle Jacket (starting at $46; amazon.com)
Fuinloth Women’s Off Shoulder Tops ($17; amazon.com)
YYXR Stretchy Waist Cinch Trimmer Belt ($10; amazon.com)
Is there a more iconic couple than Danny Zuko and Sandy from the movie ‘Grease’? Just slick your hair back and add a pair of your favorite jeans and white T-shirt with this faux leather biker jacket to nail the Danny Zuko look. To dress up like Sandy, add a pair of faux leather leggings, high heels and red lipstick with this off-the-shoulder top and waist-cinching belt.
A grandma
Spooktacular Creations Curly Grey Granny Wig Set ($17; amazon.com)
Accessorize a floral-printed midi dress and chunky cardigan sweater with this curly gray wig, pearl necklace, eyeglasses and chain and your granny costume is complete.
Harry Potter
Rubie’s Store Harry Potter Robe ($55; amazon.com)
Skeleteen Harry Potter Wizard Costume Accessories Set ($20; amazon.com)
Love all things wizarding and Harry Potter? Then you’ll love rocking this Gryffindor robe for Halloween. Make sure to buy the matching accessories to really pull your look together and don’t forget to paint a lightning bolt on your forehead for added measure.
Bumblebee
Kangaroo Bee Costume ($18; amazon.com)
This adorable bee costume comes with the black-and-yellow striped tunic onesie, wings, stinger and cute antenna hood. A last-minute Halloween costume doesn’t get much ea