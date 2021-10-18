Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

Believe it or not, it’s time to start your holiday shopping. Amazon already released early Black Friday deals and with worries about the global supply chain, it’s hard to know how long your presents will take to ship.

So if you’d rather be safe than sorry, now’s the time to check all the presents off your list. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 31 of our favorite gifts for women, men, kids and teens. Check out all our recommendations below, and be sure to order soon before it’s too late.

Gifts for women

Bearaby Cotton Napper ($199; bearaby.com)

Bearaby Bearaby Cotton Napper

Stay cozy all winter long with this plush and soft weighted blanket from Bearaby. Built with organic cotton and available in four different weights, this blanket can help keep you comfy and calm.

Bombas Women’s Donegal Ankle Sock 4-Pack ($47.50, originally $50; bombas.com)

Bombas Bombas Women's Donegal Ankle Sock 4-Pack

You probably rolled your eyes when your grandparents got you socks as a present as a kid, but now you’re all grown up, socks are actually a great gift. This four-pack from Bombas is super comfortable and built from premium, long-staple cotton.

Apple AirPods 3rd Generation ($174.99; amazon.com)﻿

Amazon Apple AirPods 3rd Generation

Apple’s brand new AirPods are available for preorder now, and will officially launch on October 26. With upgraded features such as Spatial Audio and a more ergonomic design, these AirPods are for the person who wants a better listening experience than with 2nd Generation AirPods, but aren’t quite willing to shell out the cash for AirPods Pro.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($9.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

This pillowcase makes all the difference if you tend to wake up with frizzy hair. Made from polyester satin, the smooth surface helps keep your skin and hair soft. Silk pillowcases have a similar quality, check out our full guide on the best silk pillowcases here.

Billie Smooth Operator Kit ($35; mybillie.com)

My Billie Billie Smooth Operator Kit

Featuring our pick for the best women’s razor of 2021, this kit from Billie includes the Billie razor, five blade refills, a blade holder, shave cream and lotion.

Mejuri Bold Hoops ($160; mejuri.com)

Mejuri Mejuri Bold Hoops

It can be hard to shop for jewelry, but these timeless, gorgeous hoops will never go out of style. They’re also available in 14-karat gold and 14-karat white gold to match with any personality.

Shaker & Spoon Cocktail Subscription Box (starting at $50 for one box; shakerandspoon.com)

Shaker & Spoon Shaker & Spoon

The cocktail lover in your life will adore this cocktail subscription box, which has gift options for 1-, 3-, 6- and 12-month subscriptions. We tried a box ourselves and loved the interesting, intricate and, most importantly, delicious cocktails we made. The box includes all the ingredients you need to make three different cocktails (besides the booze) and detailed, clear instructions.

Esarora Ice Roller (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Esarora Ice Roller

Whether it’s for puffiness or headaches and migraines, this ice roller from Esarora is a cheap, yet effective beauty essential.

Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater ($75; naadam.co)

Naadam Naadam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater

Cashmere sweaters are a fashion staple, but oftentimes are outrageously pricey. That’s why we absolutely love Naadam’s $75 cashmere sweater. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and sizes XXS to XXL.

Dyson Airwrap Styler (starting at $549.99; dyson.com)

Dyson Dyson Airwrap Styler

The Dyson Airwrap is the ultimate luxury present to get this year. While its $500 price tag is intimidating, we tried it ourselves and think it’s worth it. You can read our full thoughts here.

Dyson SuperSonic Hair Dryer (starting at $399.99; dyson.com)

Nordstrom Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

Every holiday season, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is a big-ticket item you probably wish someone would buy you. Well, if this is the year you finally go for it, you won’t be disappointed. We tested it ourselves and never want to go back to normal hair dryers.

Our Place Always Pan ($115, originally $145; ourplace.com)

Our Place Our Place Always Pan

The cult-favorite Always Pan is a gorgeous, versatile, nonstick pan that claims to replace eight different kitchen tools. When we tested it out, we quickly found out it’s much more than a pretty pan. Check out our full review here.

Gifts for men

Tushy Classic 3.0 ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Hello Tushy Tushy Classic 3.0

It might seem like an odd present to give this holiday season, but trust us, anyone you give a Tushy bidet will be forever grateful. With easy installation and adjustable nozzle, this simple bidet will change how you go to the bathroom forever.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Bottle

Our pick for the best water bottle of 2021, the Yeti Rambler is incredibly sturdy and has a fantastic lid that allows you to both drink quickly and easily fill the bottle with ice and water. You can read all about it in our guide to water bottles here.

Teva ReEmber Slip-On ($75; nordstrom.com)

Teva

Perfect for dog walks, camping trips and anything in between, these comfy slippers are made from recycled materials and will keep your feet toasty wherever you are. We checked out the Cotopaxi x Teva collaboration for this slipper, and it’s no surprise that we loved them.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch

For his next crème brûlée or BBQ adventure, this easy-to-use butane torch is a kitchen essential.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Amazon Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

For the guy who can never get enough spice, this gourmet hot sauce has a complex yet delicious blend of truffle, red chile pepper and agave nectar.

ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer ($56.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon ThermoPro TP20 Wireless Remote Digital Cooking Food Meat Thermometer

Never overcook meat again with this nifty thermometer that features an additional monitor so you can check the temperature from over 300 feet away.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

This all-in-one sandwich maker will give him the extra time he needs in the morning, while making a delicious breakfast.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot ($23.50; amazon.com)

Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Coffee Pot

Coffee addicts will love this cold brew pot from Hario, which was our pick for the best cold brew maker of 2021.

Apple AirTag ($29; amazon.com)

Amazon Apple AirTag

If he’s always losing his things, snag him a few Apple AirTags, which will help him track things that he lost. Just be sure to get some accessories to go along with the AirTags.

Solo Stove Yukon ($469.99, originally $599.99; solostove.com)

Solo Stove Solo Stove Yukon

This fire pit from Solo Stove creates a nearly smokeless fire so he can spend some quality time in the backyard without smelling like smoke for days and days.

Ooni Karu 12 Multi-Fuel Pizza Oven (starting at $399; ooni.com)

OOni

If he’s *really* into fire, gourmet pizzas or enjoying time in the backyard, an Ooni pizza oven makes an excellent gift. We tried out the Ooni Karu 16 for ourselves and found it to be an extremely simple and delicious way to cook up a pizza.

Gifts for kids & teens

Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Emart 10-inch Selfie Ring Light

Any TikTok enthusiast will appreciate this ring light, which is our pick for the best ring light of 2021.

Moon Pod (starting at $299; moonpod.co)

Moon Pod Moon Pod

If your kid needs a place to chill out, or just wants to upgrade their room, the Moon Pod is a zero-gravity beanbag with a cloudlike sitting experience. Seriously, it’s the most comfortable beanbag we’ve ever sat on. Check out our full review here.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine ($22.30, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker Machine

For the kid who’s got an insatiable sweet tooth, this ice cream maker is easy and fun to use. Plus, at only one pint, it makes the perfect amount of ice cream for a movie night.

A Game of Cat & Mouth by Exploding Kittens ($19.82, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon A Game of Cat & Mouth by Exploding Kittens

This pinball-esque game will have the kids catapulting balls back and forth for hours on end.

Outree Kids Pod Swing Seat ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Outree Kids Pod Swing Seat

Help your kid take a load off with this hanging swing seat. Able to hold up to 100 pounds, it’s the perfect place for them to relax or read a book.

Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child ($78.07, originally $79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lego Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child

Lego sets are always a surefire present around the holidays, and if the youngster in your life loves Star Wars, they won’t be able to get enough of this set that depicts The Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda.

Nintendo Switch Lite ($199; amazon.com)

Amazon Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo’s Switch Lite gives kids an easy, handheld way to play their favorite games all day long. From Mario to Pokémon, they’ll be endlessly entertained with the Nintendo Switch Lite. And if you need some games to go along with it, check out our favorites here.

Roller Derby Candi Grl Quad Roller Skate ($129; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Roller Derby Candi Grl Quad Roller Skate

Roller skating is all the rage nowadays, so why not get your kid into a new hobby and encourage them to get outside with these groovy skates.