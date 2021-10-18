CNN —

Today, you’ll find a deal on an Instant Pot, a discounted Dyson and savings on tons of Sony devices. All that and more below.

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is rewarding those who pick up presents and supplies for their four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features savings on everything from treats and food to pet beds, brushes and toys. The best part? You’ll get a $30 gift card when you spend $60 for future shopping. Now, that’s a sale to get tails wagging.

Sony Sony Headphones, TVs and More

For today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals Event, Amazon is discounting a variety of Sony products, from TVs to headphones to cameras. You’ll find savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones — our pick for best overall over-ear headphones — the Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV, the Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds and Sony a7 III Mirrorless Cameras, plus soundbars and Bluetooth speakers. Prices are as low as $28, with discounts up to 55% off, but you’re going to want to act fast before these deals disappear.

Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum ($239.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

Dyson Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze.

Several attachments are also included in the box: The tangle-free turbine tool expertly removes pet hair from furniture, the stair tool ensures each step gets clean, a multi-angle tool allows you to reach the highest spots in your home and the combination tool is ideal for tough-to-clean crevices.

Bio Bidet Bio Bidet

If you have yet to experience what it’s like to have your own bidet at home, suffice it to say you’re missing out. Luckily, you can snag one from Bio Bidet for less at the brand’s Halloween “Boo-det” Savings Event. For as low as $59.99, add a bidet attachment to your toilet — or opt for a completely new bidet toilet seat, starting at $129, and really commit to the cleanliness.

Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker ($99, originally $149.99; bestbuy.com)

Best Buy Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker

The Instant Pot is so much more than just an incredibly popular pressure cooker — it also bakes, braises, sautées and more. This 6-quart model in particular can also connect to Wi-Fi, allowing you to pair your Instant Pot with your smartphone and control your cooking remotely. You can also prepare meals in advance with the delayed start function. But there won’t be any leftovers with this deal — it’s only available today.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Winter is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where clearance styles are a total of 60% off their original price when you use code OCTDEALS at checkout. More than a dozen items are among the deals, including several jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season.

AncestryDNA Family Pack ($198, originally $297; ancestry.com)

AncestryDNA AncestryDNA Family Pack

If you have yet to investigate your family tree, now’s as good a time as ever. Right now when you buy two AncestryDNA kits, you’ll get a third free — that’s a total cost of $198 with free shipping, down from the original price of $297. Not only does this test provide reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but it also happens to make a great holiday gift for loved ones.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s latest flash sale. You can nab an extra $100 off the Pod mattress (for a total of $200 off), an extra $50 off the Pod Pro Cover (for a total of $100 off), plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Midseason Sale is on now, which means markdowns on top of markdowns. Use promo code MSS to take an additional 50% off clearance items, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, and up your workout wear game.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

​​Save on sneakers and apparel with Adidas’ latest promo. The brand is currently offering 30% off your entire purchase once you spend $50 or more on clothing. That means you’ll likely save even if you opt for one item, and all of Adidas’ latest apparel line is yours to choose from. You’ll also get free shipping when you join Adidas’ Creators Club, so why not treat yourself?

Dyson

eBay Dyson

Dyson makes some of the best vacuums, hair tools, fans and air purifiers around, but the quality of its items usually comes with a hefty price tag. Fortunately, eBay is making the cost more affordable with a host of Dyson discounts happening now, including savings on our pick for best high-end hair dryer. All Dyson items are 15% off, including favorites like the Airwrap, Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum and Dyson Ball Animal Pro Upright Vacuum when you use code SAVESPOOKY15. Hurry, because the sale ends Oct. 18.

Sur La Table

Sur La Table Sur La Table

The holiday season (and all the meals that come with it) is on the way, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s Anniversary Sale is going on now, so you can upgrade your pots and pans and more for up to 60% off. You’ll find discounts on everything from Dutch ovens, sheet pans and skillets to measuring cups and spoons and serving bowls. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Staub and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware, bakeware and other kitchen wares are of excellent quality.

Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot ($154.99, originally $379.99; ebay.com)

eBay Refurbished iRobot Roomba E6 Vacuum Cleaning Robot

Take vacuuming off your to-do list for good when you snag this offer on a refurbished iRobot Roomba E6. This Wi-Fi-connected robotic vacuum, now just $154.99 at eBay, uses a patented AeroForce 3-Stage Cleaning System with tangle-free multisurface brushes and power-lifting suction to suck in embedded dirt, debris and pet hair so your floors can be sparkling clean without you having to lift a finger. It’s a stellar price for a robo vac that typically runs closer to $400.

Always Pan ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack ($15.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack

If you’re looking to cut back on your use of paper towels, it’s as good a time as ever to try out ultra-absorbent Swedish Dishcloths. Ten-packs of the cult-favorite paper towel replacements are on sale at Amazon for just $15.95 — a price that pales in comparison to the amount you’ll save on paper product restocks, not to mention the positive impact you’ll have on the planet. These dishcloths are machine-washable, so they can be used on messes over and over. Read more about them in our full review here.

Cricut Maker ($249, originally $369; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Maker

Crafters, rejoice! A handy Cricut cutting machine is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen at $249 in every color. That’s right: Save $150 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze.

