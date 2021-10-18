China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behavior

Beijing Parents in China whose young children exhibit "very bad behavior" or commit crimes could face punishment under proposed new legislation.

In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programs if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behavior in children under their care.

"There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People's Congress (NPC), China's rubber-stamp parliament.

The draft family education promotion law, which will be reviewed at the NPC Standing Committee session this week, also urges parents to arrange time for their children to rest, play, and exercise.

Beijing has exercised a more assertive paternal hand this year, from tackling the addiction of youngsters to online games -- deemed a form of "spiritual opium" -- to clamping down on "blind" worship of internet celebrities.

