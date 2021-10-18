Hong Kong (CNN) A murder suspect who garnered widespread sympathy from the Chinese public has died after more than a week on the run, triggering an outpouring of sadness and outrage on social media.

Ou Jinzhong, who was accused of killing two neighbors and injuring three others in China's southern Fujian province, killed himself while resisting arrest on Monday, police in the city of Putian said in a statement on Monday evening.

Ou was sent to hospital and died despite emergency rescue efforts, the police statement added.

Over the past week, hundreds of police and other search crew members had been looking for Ou in the hills, where he fled after allegedly attacking his neighbors in a seaside village in Putian on Thursday.

Police and paramilitary forces eventually found him in a cave on Monday afternoon and rounded him up, according to the police statement.

