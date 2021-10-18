(CNN) Police are searching for a 4-year-old girl who went missing from a campsite in Western Australia on Saturday.

Cleo Smith, who was last seen at around 1.30 a.m. local time Saturday, was staying in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod, according to a statement from Western Australia Police Force published Monday.

"Grave concerns are held for Cleo's safety," the statement reads. "WA Police are exploring all possibilities and have a number of investigative resources to assist including detectives from the Homicide Squad as well as Forensics and local detectives."

Cleo was wearing a pink one-piece sleep suit with a blue and yellow pattern, police said, adding that she was last seen sleeping in a red and black sleeping bag.

She is around 110 centimeters (3 feet, 7 inches) tall with hazel eyes and honey-blonde hair, the statement added.

